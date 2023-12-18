Rivaldo Fairweather returning for second season with Auburn football in 2024

AUBURN — Auburn football won't have to search for a starting tight end next season.

Following his first year with the Tigers, Rivaldo Fairweather announced that he plans to return to the Plains for a second season: "I feel like I left a lot of food on the table," Fairweather told reporters Monday morning.

Fairweather, who transferred to Auburn in December 2022, hauled in 33 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Florida International, where he totaled 54 catches for 838 yards and five scores.

The 6-foot-4 Fairweather was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020. He also played basketball at Boyd Anderson High School in Florida and only started playing football as a junior.

