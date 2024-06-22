Rival250 DT Richard Anderson commits to LSU: "There's no place like home"

One of the best defense tackles in the nation is off the board

2026 Rivals 250 tackle Richard Anderson committed to LSU on Friday evening after spending the day working out and visiting Baton Rouge.

Anderson chose the in-state Tigers over Ole Miss and Texas, among others

LSU has been recruiting the 6-foot-4 300-pound interior defensive lineman extremely hard since offering last spring. In the end, staying home was too intriguing of an option for Anderson, who jumped on board ahead of his junior season at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High.

"This was an easy decision because there's no place like home," Anderson told Rivals of his decision.





The four-star tackle from New Orleans has been recruited by area recruiter Frank Wilson as well as first-year defensive line Coach Bo Davis.

Upon his arrival back in Baton Rouge, Davis made Anderson a top priority in the state for next year’s class.

"LSU is the best for me because it's home and their defensive line coach is the best," he explained. "Coach Bo is one of the best defensive line coaches to ever do it."

Anderson is tabbed as the No. 15-ranked DT in the Rivals250 for 2026 and the No. 201 overall prospect.