Rival Views: Which recruit was most influenced by LSU's win over Alabama?

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which prospect who was in attendance for the LSU-Alabama game was most influenced by the Tigers’ victory:

FARRELL’S VIEW: Jordan Burch

Jordan Burch was on hand for the Alabama-LSU battle and he’s already visited Baton Rouge and showed great interest in LSU. While many think Clemson or Georgia have the edge for the five-star defensive end, LSU can’t be counted out as we’ve seen in the recruitment of players like Arik Gilbert, Rakim Jarrett and Antoine Sampah. Burch is very quiet and doesn’t tip his hand much, but LSU certainly impressed and proved to him that they are the team in the SEC to beat now.

GORNEY'S VIEW: McKinnley Jackson

McKinnley Jackson committed to LSU early in his high school career for a reason - because he loved the program and hit it off with coach Ed Orgeron, among others.

The Lucedale (Miss.) George County four-star defensive end backed off that pledge and is high on Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU and others, but my guess is after he saw LSU’s performance this past weekend that it is quickly moving up his list again.

Orgeron has LSU playing as well as any team in the country and he’s not going anywhere. He now has an opening to go after every elite prospect on the Tigers’ board and Jackson has to be high up there.

Ole Miss might be tough to beat because of location, but I really think LSU is surging for Jackson and rightfully so because the Tigers made a huge statement in its win over Alabama.

