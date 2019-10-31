Rival Views: Can a northern team win a team recruiting title?

Eczrbmmkpmsyxejrtzl9

The Rivals Team Recruiting Title has eluded programs from the northern part of the country, but Notre Dame sits atop the early rankings for the 2021 class and Ohio State is not far behind at No. 4 with a five-star already in the mix. Is this the year a northern school will finally break through and claim a team recruiting title, or is the deck stacked against teams from this region? Rivals National Analyst Mike Farrell and Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt debate that topic.

Ohio State has a chance to win a recruiting title but I don’t see any other program, Notre Dame and Michigan included, pulling it off. The Buckeyes have finished second before under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day is an elite recruiter as well. It will take a lot of factors — continued success on the field and in putting players into the NFL, a big class, etc. — but it can be done. However, the SEC programs, Clemson and USC with the right coach, have the overall edge.

The first obstacle to a northern school winning a national title is that the bulk of the top high school football talent lies outside the region. However, the Midwest boasts some of the most well-known brands in the college game, and that allows those schools to be among the best national recruiting teams in the country.



Ohio State has signed a top three class in three of the last four years, and the Buckeyes are sitting in the top three again for this 2020 class. There is no doubt the Buckeyes can get it done, and 2021 is possible.



Notre Dame will likely need to sustain success on the field for a longer period of time and appear in a bowl playoff or two before a No. 1 class is reasonable, but what program can claim a national fan base like the Fighting Irish? It probably does not happen in 2021, but if a few more pieces fall into place it can happen for Notre Dame in the near future.