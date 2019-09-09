Rival Views: Who could jump into top-10 of recruiting rankings?

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which team outside the top 10 in the team recruiting rankings has the best chance of moving into that group and which team will fall out by the early signing period.

FARRELL'S VIEW: OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma will push into the top 10 for sure the way it is playing and recruiting and with that gaudy star average despite only 17 commitments. As for who will drop out, Miami is destined to be in the 11-15 range before the end of the season without a strong start to the season and an average star ranking that isn’t really top-10 worthy. The Canes will struggle if they continue to lose and the Sooners will turn it up even more as they compete for a national title.

GORNEY'S VIEW: TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M is already on the cusp of the top 10 at No. 12 overall but it’s inevitable that the Aggies break into that top group and it wouldn’t be shocking if they end up in the top five if everything goes the right way.

The Aggies only have 17 pledges with one five-star commit in wide receiver Demond Demas. More could be coming. Texas A&M is still in the hunt for five-star running back Zachary Evans and five-star linebacker Noah Sewell among others.

Four-star standouts including Donell Harris, Daniyel Ngata, Chris Morris, Dontae Manning and others are still on A&M’s wish list. Texas A&M definitely breaks into the top 10 at some point when commits come in and Miami and Penn State have the biggest risk of dropping out.

