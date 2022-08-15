Rival players praise Patriots LB Matthew Judon in NFL 100 Players special originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL Network's yearly top 100 players program aired Sunday night, and most of the conversation from a New England Patriots perspective involved Mac Jones.

The former University of Alabama quarterback made the list at No. 85 following an impressive rookie season during which he led the Patriots back to the playoffs. Jones was ranked ahead of other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, which didn't sit well with some people.

But Jones wasn't the only Patriots player to be featured on this top 100 list.

Veteran linebacker Matthew Judon was ranked No. 52, just ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Judon had a strong first season in New England, tallying a career-high 12.5 sacks with 60 tackles in 17 games.

In the league's video highlighting Judon's place in the NFL Top 100, a couple rival defensive players had plenty of praise for the Patriots pass rusher.

Tyrann Mathieu, S, Saints: "He can cover running backs out of the backfield. He can obviously pass rush. He can defend the run. Being with a guy like Bill Belichick, they run a versatile system and it allows guys like him to really show who they are."

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: "Yeah, I'm a fan of his game. I think he sacked Tom (Brady) this year when we played him. ... I don't think they've had a guy like that since Chandler Jones, maybe. They definitely have a gem in him."

Jones also had kind words about Judon.

"I remember our first couple practices, he was back there making plays, just having fun with it," Jones said. "I think that's something I've taken from him -- just enjoy the game and do what you're supposed to do, but also have fun."

The Patriots saw plenty of turnover at linebacker over the offseason with Kyle Van Noy being released, plus Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower not being brought back as free agents. Given the lack of experience the Patriots now have at the position, they will need Judon to be even better in 2022 if the defense is going to be a top 15 unit.