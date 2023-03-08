Rival Bills could lose two defensive stars in free agency

The Buffalo Bills defense could take a significant hit in free agency if the recent report regarding linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer end up being true.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are expected to lose Edmunds, a two-time Pro Bowler.

“They’re also expected to lose Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo as well, a free agent, and I don’t think he’ll be back in Buffalo,” Schefter said on NFL Live.

Poyer, a 2022 Pro Bowler, was also a franchise tag candidate for the Bills, but the fact that he went untagged doesn’t bode well for his future with the team, either, as Herm Edwards pointed out on the show.

“It’s quite puzzling that you lose your [defensive] coordinator. You lose your safeties. It’s kind of interesting if you’re the Buffalo Bills right now,” said Edwards.

It could be a drastic change for a Bills team many pegged as a Super Bowl favorite heading into the 2022 season. Granted, even with the heavy hits the team could take defensively, they’re still expected to be one of the most prolific offensive teams in football with quarterback Josh Allen under center.

But an improved Patriots offense coupled with a potentially worse off Bills defense could even the playing field in 2023.

