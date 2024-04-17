Ritchie relishing 'exciting run-in' as Edinburgh chase play-offs

Edinburgh's European exit has a "silver lining" as it allows them to focus solely on chasing a play-off spot in the United Rugby Championship, says flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Having lost in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals to Sharks last weekend, Sean Everitt's side - currently ninth in the table - have five games remaining to make the top eight.

"We've got an exciting run-in and we believe we have opportunities to win all those games," said Ritchie as he gears up for Saturday's visit of Scarlets.

"I don't think we're a million miles away. We're showing a little bit of improvement every game.

"We played really well in the first half at the weekend. If we can put that into any performance we're going to be tough to beat.

"It's frustrating. The nature of the leagues and the competitions we play in, if you fall off for 10 or 20 minutes, you're going to get punished.

"Maybe when we are in those periods, it's how we manage the game. Those are things that we're trying to learn on the hoof at the moment, but we are improving.

"It would be a bit worrying if it wasn't in our hands. We've got massive opportunities in all these games. We've shown in the past that we can beat the teams that we're up against."