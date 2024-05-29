Ritchie proud of Edinburgh's resolve in face of adversity

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie is "proud" of the way his team have handled a "frustrating" season as they go into a decisive URC clash against Benetton.

A win in Saturday's regular-season closer in Treviso will see Sean Everitt's side through to the play-offs. A loss and their season is almost certainly over.

"It's been a really tough one," Ritchie said when reflecting on the season. "Look at the wins and we're up there, in terms of how many games we won this season. We've struggled to get the bonus points, we missed out on a couple of losing bonus points.

"I wouldn't call it a disappointment, definitely not. It would maybe be frustrating, but it's also the year we've had. In the last few weeks, we've been compromised in terms of injuries to our backs.

"I don't want to make excuses, but we were missing 16 guys at the start of the year, in pre-season, with a new coach. There's plenty of things that have come into it and I'm really proud of how we've built our way through this season and we've dug out some pretty tough wins."

Ritchie will be expected to pack down in the back row alongside the departing Bill Mata, and possibly Scotland team-mate Luke Crosbie, who is in line for his 100th Edinburgh appearance.

"Over the last few years, [Luke's] form has been outstanding," the 27-year-old added.

"We saw how well he played for Scotland over the last few years. It'll be really exciting for him to get his 100th cap and he'll be fully deserving of it. I'm really proud of him.

"You know Bill will put his body on the line for you. It's great being next to him, and it's certainly better playing with him than it is playing against him.

"We'll really miss him. I'm really excited to see him go down in the Prem and carve up there."