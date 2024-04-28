Ritchie proud as 'clinical' Edinburgh secure 'tough' win

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie praised his side's ability to dig deep for victory in Cardiff and boost their URC play-off hopes.

The hosts briefly levelled in the second half on Saturday but Edinburgh responded strongly with tries from Ewan Ashman and Boan Venter to secure a 24-7 win.

"It was tough, we knew they would be playing with a lot of emotions and we'd have to weather that storm," player of the match Ritchie told Premier Sports.

"I am really proud of how we weathered that and the tide turned when we were more clinical in other areas than they were."

Edinburgh occupy ninth place in the table, a point behind Benetton, Ulster and Connacht, with three games remaining in the race for the play-offs.

Skipper Grant Gilchrist said: "Every week is a cup final. We're embracing the pressure because it's a real privilege to be in the fight for the top eight."