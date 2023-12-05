Rita Ora wears 'insane' prosthetic chrome spikes on spine at 2023 British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora wowed fans with her prosthetic chrome spikes at the 2023 British Fashion Awards (Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall)

Rita Ora wowed fans after opting to wear prosthetic chrome spikes at this year's British Fashion Awards.

The You For Me singer, 33, made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out at the prestigious bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.

Hitting the red carpet with her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi by her side, Ora sported a sleek black dress with a low open back, revealing the unusual accessory on her back.

The spikes appeared to grow out from her skin ranging from smaller gems to full-grown ones down her spine.

Did someone say chrome spine? @BFA x @Primark. Thank you to everyone who made this possible 💖 pic.twitter.com/Ww4JukWjJW — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 4, 2023

Her black gown also marks the first Primark dress ever to walk the BFA red carpet. Ora, who has a collection with Primark, teamed up with the brand to sell 500 replicas of the dress. Proceeds from the dress’s sales will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

Explaining her look in a video shared to Instagram, she said: “Now last year, I don’t know if you remember, we made some noise, because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face. But this time we’re going bigger: a silver chrome spine. It’s gonna take about two, three hours to put on.”

Last year, Ora wore prosthetic fish-like gills on her face.“Basically, we went really simple on the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look,” she continued in the clip."That's insane Rita," wrote one person in the comments, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

While another simply declared "OMG" (oh my god).

It seems people were more surprised however by her choice of dress than anything."Apparently Rita Ora wore Primark at the Fashion Awards…" wrote one bemused person.

Another added: "Why is Rita Ora wearing a Primark dress to the fashion awards? Like did she buy it there or does Primark do high fashion now ? If it’s the latter we’re actually in hell x."