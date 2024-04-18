Ristolainen has surgery, Flyers expect him to be ready for 2024 training camp

Rasmus Ristolainen, who was limited to 31 games this season because of separate injuries, underwent surgery for a ruptured triceps tendon, the Flyers announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old defenseman will be out for three months and the Flyers expect him to be healthy at the start of 2024 training camp in September. His surgery was performed at TMI Sports Medicine Institute in Arlington, Texas.

The Flyers last had Ristolainen in game action Feb. 10. Despite him being on the ice for rehab work in March, Ristolainen's week-to-week status never changed and he missed the remainder of the season.

Ristolainen, a 6-foot-4, bruising type of blueliner, has shown improvement under head coach John Tortorella and assistant coach Brad Shaw. However, his minutes were down this season to 16:41 per game, the lowest of his career, and he missed the team's first 20 games because of a lower-body injury.

Next season, Ristolainen will be in Year 3 of a five-year, $25.5 million contract.

"I know people want to run him out of town here, but be careful, be careful with defensemen especially," Tortorella said in December. "You just never know when it clicks in."

