'Risky' to change style now - Fabregas

[BBC]

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas spoke to the Planet Premier League podcast about the merits of tweaking the Gunners' attacking style in big matches: "When you got to this stage playing in a certain way I don't think it's that easy now to convince the players to change it all the way.

"[Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli are proper, proper wingers. They love to be on the line. They are not players to hold on their positions inside.

"At this stage of the season, and when there are certain things that have worked so well for you in the past couple of years, changing could be risky.”

