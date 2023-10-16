At risk of becoming 'zombies,' Auburn football can't afford slow start vs. Ole Miss | Silva

AUBURN — First it was quarterback Jayden Daniels leading LSU 75 yards down the field on four plays.

Then it was Auburn football going three and out on its first two drives. The home Tigers took advantage, scoring two touchdowns on their initial three possessions and settling for a field goal on the other.

Blink and you might've missed it, but Auburn was down 17-0 before the first quarter was over.

The hole Auburn dug itself felt insurmountable at that point. The Tigers had chances to cut the deficit to one possession − coach Hugh Freeze identified four drives in which that was a possibility, and he said Auburn shot itself in the foot on three of them − but the game was never truly in reach after LSU's quick start.

"We looked like zombies a bit on the sideline after that, and it kind of snowballed," Freeze said Monday.

Freeze called into question Auburn's effort as a part of his opening statement at his weekly press conference. He said the Bayou Bengals were more physical and played harder, "which is embarrassing and hurtful to say."

"There's one thing for a team to have more talent, but I didn't think we showed up with the right energy and drive and competitive spirit," Freeze said. "And that lies in my lap. And that's disappointing. ... Certainly no time to to hang our heads or feel sorry for ourselves because we've got another team that's very much like them coming in."

There are differences between LSU and Auburn's next opponent: Ole Miss. The Rebels like to move with a bit more tempo and pace, Freeze said. They also do "a few more things in the run game" with someone like sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins in the backfield.

Judkins is up to 545 all-purpose yards through six games. He's averaging 4.5 yards per offensive touch, which isn't quite as prolific as what he posted as a freshman, but he's still top 10 in the conference when it comes to total rushing yards.

Regardless of Judkins' production, Ole Miss is averaging 489.3 yards of total offense per game. That's No. 3 in the conference behind LSU (550.4) and Missouri (509.4).

It's another big game against a ranked opponent Auburn has to get up for. The Tigers can't allow what happened at LSU to be repeated.

"I think we started out very slow," junior linebacker Eugene Asante said Saturday after the loss. "It’s on a lot of people to get the defense up. We need to be more juiced and ready to play the game and more excited to play the game. ... The effort level was low just to begin and it was fading in and out. It was very inconsistent tonight."

Auburn can't afford to sleepwalk again. Not against Ole Miss. Not against Mississippi State. Not against Alabama. Not against any of the other SEC tests to come.

"I think our team has competed hard in every game except for times the other night," Freeze said. "Obviously when you say team, you’re not saying it’s every individual. There’s still some extraordinary great efforts by certain individuals. (But) it seemed flat.

"You don’t make too much of that in one particular game. If we have three or four in a row that we’re flat, then it becomes a real issue."

Can't let it become a real issue, or this team will have no chance.

