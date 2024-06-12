Rising star Xu 'humbled' to reach junior top 10

Mimi Xu is based at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton where she is coached by Welshman Mathew James, a former coach to Emma Raducanu [Getty Images]

Rising Welsh tennis star Mimi Xu says she is "humbled" to have broken into the top 10 of the junior world rankings.

The 16-year-old from Swansea has risen up the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings after a series of impressive performances in major junior tournaments.

She reached the quarter-finals of the girls' doubles at the recent French Open with fellow Brit Hannah Klugman.

Xu also made the singles quarter-finals and the doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Xu is now preparing for Wimbledon, where in 2021 she was the youngest player to enter the junior tournament.

She reached the round of 16 at the All England club in 2022 and 2023.

This year she will also be competing in the ladies’ qualifying event.

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to reach the top 10 in the ITF junior world rankings," said Xu.

"This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication that my team and I have put into my development.

“I am excited for what the future holds and will continue to strive for excellence in my career."