Rising Star at this practice was Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's son originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Move over LeBron and Bronny, you could have company.

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics will be part of Team USA (coached by Kyrie Irving) that takes on Team World in the annual Rising Stars Challenge tonight at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

At practice Friday, Tatum's 13-month old son Deuce stole the show.

The #MTNDEWICERisingStars had practice earlier for Team U.S. but @jaytatum0's son Deuce was the main star of them all 🤩🏀😂⭐️ #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/re2Bg48fWC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 15, 2019

In fact, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge joked on Twitter he's saving a draft pick for down the road when Deuce, a.k.a. Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., can join dad, now 20, in the NBA as LeBron James and his now 14-year-old son are someday hoping to do.

Motivated to acquire an additional 2035 draft pick earmarked for @duecetatum☘️ @jaytatum0 May still be ballin https://t.co/KpgWhmmUU5 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) February 15, 2019

