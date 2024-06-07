Rising star Nsemba ready for Wigan's Wembley date

Standing 6ft 5in tall with an impressive physique, Junior Nsemba has all the tools to thrive at any sport.

With cousin Alex and uncle Rigobert Song having played at football's highest level for clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona, the round ball game appeared the likely route to prowess.

Indeed, he initially did love playing football with his pals. Yet the young boy of Cameroonian heritage had his head turned by a very different game. Rugby league.

Growing up in Wigan, it was perhaps inevitable that this deeply-rooted code would end up capturing his heart.

"I was doing both at the same time at a point but I fell in love with rugby league when I touched a rugby ball," Nsemba, 19, told BBC Sport.

"You can tell as a rugby community that it is like a family. Once I got the ball playing for Wigan St Judes it was amazing, I didn't want to go back."

It has been a decision which has paid off handsomely. Having forged a place in the side, Nsemba is set to feature for Wigan Warriors as they take on Warrington Wolves in Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

Football's loss is absolutely rugby league's gain.

From Junior to senior with Wigan rise

It takes some rise though from picking up a ball as a boy to becoming a star as a man.

Nsemba, who turns 20 at the end of June, has passed each challenge with an athletic ease and grace.

First came his debut aged 18 in 2022, having made his academy and reserves bows shortly before.

His ascent is so rapid that the last time Wigan made it to the final in 2022 at Tottenham, Nsemba was watching on from the stands with his academy team-mates.

Now he is on the cusp of appearing at Wembley, and emulating his footballing relatives in the process - having played just 30 senior games.

Some players spend a whole career without such a moment to shine.

"From a selfish perspective it's amazing for me to get there, it's the first time," Nsemba added.

"I'm cheesing [smiling] a lot but the team put in a lot of hard work to get there and hopefully we can perform."

'Wigan are big on culture and family'

Key to his progress has been family, whether it is the nurture of his parents or the 'family' that are his team-mates at Robin Park.

Saturday will bring all aspects of that together as a contingent of the Nsemba clan head for the Wembley arch to look on, including his five-year old brother.

"Matt Peet's big on culture, so as a team he's really big on us being close together, big on families being there," Nsemba said.

"He's a very family-hearted man, I think that brought me close to Matt and the club, how he involved the family and friends in everything.

"Playing with the boys is like playing with a family, the boys have got my back if I mess up and we go again.

"Likewise I've got their back. We all know we're there for each other."

Nsemba living in the moment

On the field in Wigan's cherry and white, Nsemba is a muscular menace; a wide-running battering ram whose form and performance belies his youth.

Off it, there is a calm, a thoughtful presence with an easy-going manner and infectious laugh.

He chuckles when pace is described as one of his attributes, while his face is lit up by his previously mentioned beaming smile.

Humble and likeable, Nsemba is living the dream, but taking each experience in his stride, as per his parents' and Matt Peet's advice.

Wembley could be a moment to savour, but he will not being getting worked up about it in advance.

"I feel like that's got to be an in the moment thing, I've not thought too far ahead," Nsemba continued.

"I'll deal with it when it comes and take it as it goes."

Saturday's final will always be Nsemba's first Wembley trip, but it will not be the last if he fulfils his vast promise.