A rising star in NASCAR: Five things to know about Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric had to navigate through a lot of wrecks and traffic, but the rookie held on to win the biggest race of his life in Sunday's Daytona 500.

In just his eighth start in the NASCAR Cup Series, Cindric blocked Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney then held off Bubba Wallace by the slimmest of margins to take the checkered flag.

“I'm surrounded by great people. That's all there is to it," Cindric said. "I know there's going to be highs and lows, being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong. I'm just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we've got ahead of us on the 2 team.

"I appreciate Ryan (Blaney) being a great teammate. I'm so pumped! Damn, I am so excited!"

Austin Cindric lifts the Daytona 500 Trophy high in Victory Lane, Sunday night February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway.

So who is Austin Cindric? Here are five things to know:

How old is Austin Cindric?

Austin Cindric was born Sept. 2, 1998, in Columbus, Ohio. The 23-year-old rookie became the second-youngest winner of the Daytona 500.

Who is the youngest Daytona 500 winner?

It's not Cindric, but it's close.

The only victor younger than Cindric is Trevor Bayne, who won the 2011 Great American Race when he was 20 years and one day.

Cindric's success at Daytona

Cindric won his first Daytona 500 on Sunday, but that wasn't his first win at Daytona International Speedway. Cindric started the 2021 Xfinity Series season with an overtime victory in the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 by holding off Brett Moffit and Harrison Burton.

The next day, Cindric made his Daytona 500 debut, driving a part-time car for owner Roger Penske, and had the lead for two laps before crashing on the final lap and finishing 15th.

Cindric is a rising star in NASCAR

Cindric's moment in the spotlight was only a matter of time. He made his Xfinity Series debut in 2018, qualifying for the playoffs and finishing eighth. He won the 2020 Xfinity championship and was runner-up last season.

In 2021, Cindric made seven Cup Series starts with a best finish of ninth at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Need some good dog content? Here's Cindric's best boy Wallace

Austin Cindric's Instagram page has plenty of photos of him at the track. It also features plenty of Wallace, his rescue mutt.

Here's Cindric getting through boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic by throwing a ball to Wallace:

On the topic of... Boredom. Wallace seems to be making out just fine... 😅



How are you and your family handling all this free time?#BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/VCWTZDeD1a — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) April 11, 2020

Here's Wallace in the snow:

And here's Cindric and Wallace being goofy:

That's the face of a winner!

