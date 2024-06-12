Rising star Brandon Miller attends Hornets Hoops Summer Camp

Rising Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller finished the year with one of the best rookie seasons in the NBA.

On Tuesday, future basketball stars had the chance to learn from him.

Miller made a special appearance at the annual Hornets Hoops Summer Camp.

The organizers held a brief question-and-answer session with him, and the kids in attendance were not shy about asking questions.

Afterward, Miller took photos with every camper.

The four-day camp runs and aims to help kids learn the game, improve their skills, and have fun.

