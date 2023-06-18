Rising star, 49ers fans and J.J. Watt and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason, so it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brock Purdy a rising star

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NFLPA released a list of the expected rising stars in terms of marketing. Purdy topped the list of the young veteran players.

49ers fans made Watt's final game special

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Watt retired after two seasons with the Cardinals and his final game was against the 49ers on the road. He recalled how special it was for him to be honored in an opponent’s stadium.

49ers' WR corps ranked 4th

QB competition isn't really competition

The 49ers appears to have a battle for the starting quarterback job between Sam Darnold, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.

However, it isn’t expected to be much of a competition.

Nick Bosa is 49ers' most important non-QB building block

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Bosa was named one of the top non-QB building block players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire