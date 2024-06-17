After rising at the Rutgers football camp, Phoenix Evans gets his first Big Ten offer

Phoenix Evans was offered on Sunday by Rutgers football. The offer for Evans, a defensive back for one of New Jersey’s top prep programs, came after the underclassman attended a camp on Sunday.

The offer from Rutgers is the second from a Power Five offer for Evans. West Virginia had previously offered in addition to Akron and Temple. Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) season where they beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

He is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound cornerback at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

Rutgers has had camps over the past two weekends, with a flurry of offers going out during that time.

On Sunday afternoon, Evans posted on social media about the offer from Rutgers, updating his current offer count to four programs and two Power Five teams:

In addition to the camp and the offer for Evans, Rutgers had a busy weekend with recruiting. Three players committed to the Big Ten program in the class of 2025.

On Sunday, defensive backs Jakkarion Kenan and Kaylib Singleton committed to Rutgers. On Saturday, four-star running back John Forster committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has a top-10 recruiting class per Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire