Rising rookie Jack Jones listed among seven Patriots’ inactives vs Bengals

There could be big problems looming in the defensive backfield for the New England Patriots when looking at the team’s inactive list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two names that stand out immediately are cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Jack Jones, particularly with the Patriots facing one of the more prolific passing attacks in the NFL. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sitting pretty in an offense that includes the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at the receiver position.

Not having Mills and Jones in the backfield could prove to be a detriment for the Patriots in this must-win matchup.

The team will also be without wideout DeVante Parker and running back Damien Harris on offense. Both players have missed multiple weeks with injuries, and their absences won’t help an offensive unit that’s already struggling this season.

The Patriots are entering this game with a 7-7 record and their backs against the wall as far as playoff contention is concerned. They’ll somehow have to turn things around as underdogs at home against one of the hottest teams in football.

