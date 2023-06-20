Rising prospect Jalani Culpepper takes repeat visit to Colorado

Colorado football recruiting has been flipped on its head since the hiring of Deion Sanders, and that includes looking way down the line for talent.

On Monday, Jimmie Searfoss of BuffStampede reported that class of 2027 athlete Jalani Culpepper recently took a second recruiting visit with the Buffaloes. The incoming high school freshman has already received 11 Division I offers despite having yet to play a high school snap.

Currently listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, the Georgetown, Texas prospect holds offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona and Texas Tech, to name a few. Culpepper was first offered by Colorado earlier this month.

“I had a little chat with Coach Prime, but I had a great conversation with Brett Bartolone, the receivers coach,” Culpepper told BuffStampede regarding his most recent trip to Colorado. “We’ve got a great chemistry,”

