Rising parking charges net councils £1bn profit

Parking charges are on course to net councils £1bn in profit a year as spaces become “less available and more expensive”.

Local authorities have enjoyed a 10pc rise in income from parking fees since 2017-18 and are now making £962m a year, according to Telegraph analysis of government data.

Westminster Council netted £72m in profit from motorists in 2022 to 2023 – the most of any local authority. It was followed by Kensington & Chelsea, Hammersmith & Fulham and Brighton & Hove, where profits have risen to £41m, £35m and £30m respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tandridge District Council in east Surrey generated just £1,000 in parking profits last year, while 45 local government authorities – including Dudley and Plymouth – made an overall loss on parking once staffing and upkeep was taken into account.

Motorists can use the Telegraph’s online calculator to find out how exactly much their council made in parking profits last year.

Hugh Bladon, of the Alliance of British Drivers, a non-profit, said motorists were being treated “appallingly” by councils, with parking becoming “less available and more expensive”.

He added: “We know councils are short of money, but why should motorists have to bear these costs?”

Councils have increased parking fees in part to try and plug holes in their finances.

Kirklees Council recently approved plans to raise fees in January in order to help make savings of more than £47m in next year’s budget.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood called the increases “extortionate” at Prime Minister’s Questions and accused the Labour-run council of “punishing hard-working families and destroying the high street in our towns and villages”.

Visitors to major tourist destinations have seen some of the biggest jumps in fees.

Analysis of charges in the top 30 areas for British tourists showed that net income leapt from £149m to £179m since 2018-19 – a 20pc rise. Visitors to the New Forest boosted the council’s parking profits by 44pc in the period, while profits at Tendring District – home of seaside town Clacton-on-Sea – almost doubled.

Councils imposing fee rises have been accused of deterring tourists and squeezing small local businesses by putting off shoppers who may decide it is easier and cheaper to shop online.

Over the summer, Rother District Council came under fire for introducing a £30 flat-rate parking fee at a popular beach in East Sussex but the council decided not to reinstate the fee after traders raised concerns.

In Brighton, a string of parking fee increases that took place under the Green Party backfired as day trippers were put off from visiting the popular destination.

Bella Sankey, Labour councillor in Brighton, said the increase scared off drivers to such an extent that it led to a £1.2m fall in parking revenue.

Brighton’s parking charges were due to quadruple this year, to the dismay of residents and local businesses – but the Labour party has reversed these plans after taking control of the council.

The proposals would have seen the charge for four hours’ parking at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton rise from £5.50 to £15.70.

This summer, Rishi Sunak told The Telegraph he wanted drivers to know he was “on their side”, while he used his first party conference to condemn the “clampdown on motorists”.

The Government has set out a “long-term plan to back drivers”, which includes reviewing guidance on 20mph speed limits in England and rolling out a national parking platform that will allow drivers to use one app instead of downloading multiple apps to pay for parking.

