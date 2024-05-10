Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards doesn’t want Michael Jordan comparisons

Michael Jordan will forever hold the title of basketball GOAT.

Jordan, the former North Carolina Tar Heel who started his ascent to superstardom with “The Shot” against Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA Championship game, progressed to become an even better NBA player.

Jordan went a perfect 6-for-6 in Finals tries with the Chicago Bulls, winning the MVP during each run– even with a brief break to try professional baseball. Jordan was such a prolific scorer that he averaged a minimum 20 points per game in each NBA season, highlighted by a career-high 37.1 in 1987.

MJ’s nearest comparison to GOAT status is LeBron James, but there’s another young star social media says reminds it of MJ – Anthony Edwards.

The former Georgia Bulldog has the Minnesota Timberwolves up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets, who won the NBA Finals last year. Edwards’ high-flying dunks, ability to take over a game and score from anywhere remind fans of the GOAT.

I’m sure Edwards appreciates the comparisons, but he wants them to stop immediately.

Anthony Edwards doesn't want to hear the MJ comparisons anymore. pic.twitter.com/bUvAFqsisE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2024

This was a smart and humble answer by Edwards, who’s quickly become a face of the NBA. Edwards still has to win championships to reach Jordan’s level, but his talent is very reminiscent of the GOAT.

How close will Edwards be to MJ at the conclusion of his career?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire