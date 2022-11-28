Rising music star Erin Kinsey to perform at the 2022 NASCAR Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2022) — Rising country music artist Erin Kinsey will take the stage to help NASCAR celebrate a 2022 season highlighted by breakthrough moments from many young stars of its own.

The RECORDS Nashville singer-songwriter will perform her debut hit single, “Just Drive,” which has been featured on SiriusXM The Highway “On The Horizon” and amassed more than 40 million streams and views to date, during the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration invite-only event this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“Getting the opportunity to perform at the NASCAR Awards is such an honor, especially with it being in Nashville,” says Kinsey. “As a bit of a speed demon myself, I really admire the amazing drivers who have made incredible careers out of driving fast! This is also my first tv performance, so I am just so excited to get to play a small role in such a huge night for NASCAR. Congratulations to all the winners!”

While Kinsey‘s first-ever televised performance marks an exciting career milestone, it will not be her first time gracing the stage at a NASCAR event. The 22-year-old Texas native also performed the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway this past May.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 NASCAR Awards, including Kinsey‘s performance, when it airs Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. In addition to two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, NASCAR will also honor first-time Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs and first-time Camping World Truck Series champion Zane Smith as part of the celebration.

For more information on Champion‘s Week, please visit www.nascar.com/championsweek.