Rising Edinburgh star Currie targets Scotland cap

Despite Edinburgh's make-or-break fate over the next three weeks, it's been a bountiful breakthrough season for Matt Currie who has cemented his place in Sean Everitt's first-choice XV.

"I've really enjoyed it," the 23-year-old centre said. "It's the first time in a wee while that I've had a consistent rugby and a run of games.

"For my development as a player, it's been massive, I'm playing in a team that's stacked with internationals. It's been unbelievable and I've really enjoyed the season from a personal perspective."

Currie aims to crown the campaign with a Scotland debut. He picked up his one and only Scotland 'A' cap in the summer of 2022 when the national side played Chile before touring Argentina. Currie started that match before jetting home when the Test matches began.

"The tour to Chile and Argentina was really cool and as a youngster it was an unbelievable experience. Again, it's a different group of players - it's the best in the country - so it's just more people to learn from," he added.

"It's something that I hugely enjoyed and if the opportunity came again I'd relish it. I'd love it because the end goal is to get a cap for Scotland so it would be awesome if the opportunity arose."