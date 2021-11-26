Rising contender Jamahal Hill happy to see Glover Teixeira rewarded with UFC gold

Jamahal Hill doesn’t shy away from the mic, but has nothing but respect for Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC), 42, became the oldest first-time UFC champion in history when he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October. Hill is a light heavyweight contender on the rise, and although he wants what Teixeira has, he has the utmost respect for the new champ.

Not only did Teixeira make history, but he showed great resolve throughout his career by turning a rough two-year patch (2016-2018) into a six-fight winning streak, en route to winning the title.

“I’m 100 percent a fan,” Hill told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think it was great, I’m happy for Glover Teixeira, I’m happy that he won. That’s a guy that’s been around the game and my man is 42 years old. He’s been paying his dues in the game and it’s good to see somebody like that rewarded with that exclamation point in his legacy, a championship. It looks like he’s not willing to give it up, he’s ready to fight for it and that’s nice because you got a lot of takers want to come take what you got. I’m one of them.”

Hill (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) will look to rebound from his first-career loss to Paul Craig when he meets Jimmy Crute (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 31 on Dec. 4. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a main card that airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

