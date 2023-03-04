Rising Class of 2024 DB Teddy Foster gets USC offer

Teddy Foster is a 6-2, 170-pound defensive back from Sarasota (FL) who just received an offer from USC and has many more to come.

The class of 2024 safety has offers from Tennessee, USF, Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Duke, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Oregon State and more.

Foster racked up 26 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in seven games last season.

He is currently unranked, but he is a high-rising prospect who will be in every recruitng site’s top 300 after camp season.

Rutgers Wire offered these additional notes about Teddy Foster:

“The offer for Foster is part of a busy spell for Rutgers football, as they received three commitments in the past week from three-star h-back Dante Barone (The Hun School; Princeton, N.J.) as well as a pair of Long Island athletes in wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.) and safety Ian Strong (St. Anthony’s; Long Island City, N.Y.).”

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2024 cornerback Teddy Foster was excited to receive an offer from USC in February, and he said the Trojans are a school that have been recruiting him hard.@RJ_Abeytia has more: (VIP)https://t.co/ZeSK4o4KFV — USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) March 1, 2023

