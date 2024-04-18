Rising from Adversity: The Inspiring Journey of Halli Gest, San Angelo’s Rodeo Ambassador

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In the rodeo world, resilience and determination are qualities that shine brightly despite adversity, Halli Gest, a beloved San Angelo rodeo ambassador, embodies these traits most profoundly. In October 2023, tragedy struck when Halli was in pursuit of a calf after the Fiesta rodeo event. Her horse, startled, reared up unexpectedly, causing her to collide with the saddle horn, resulting in the loss of all her teeth. The fall was devastating, shattering bones from her face down to her back and throat, casting a shadow of uncertainty over her future in the sport she loved.

However, true to her indomitable spirit, Halli refused to let this setback define her. After months of rehabilitation and unwavering determination, she received medical clearance in February to resume her passion for rodeo. Just three months later, she returned to the arena, ready to conquer the challenges ahead.

When asked about her journey back to the saddle, Halli humbly remarked ” I went to every practice even if I wasn’t in. I just wanted to be there. The day I got back to practice, I told them not to treat me like I just got hurt, I want you to treat me like you did before.”

Halli’s journey is a testament to her resilience and unwavering dedication to her craft. Despite facing unimaginable odds, she refused to succumb to despair, instead choosing to channel her energy into her recovery and comeback. Her love for rodeo, cultivated since the tender age of 12, has only strengthened through adversity, serving as a beacon of inspiration for fellow riders alike. At just 16 years old Halli Gest’s story serves as a significant reminder of the power of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

