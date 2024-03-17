Rising 2026 athlete Dominic Turnbull gets USC football offer

True North Classical Academy in Miami has a 2026 athlete USC football is interested in. Dominic Turnbull, the prospect, has received an offer from USC.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder holds offers from Michigan, Miami, FIU, Mizzou, UCF, Ole Miss, and Syracuse. He is projected to play cornerback at the next level.

In the 2023 season the sophomore recorded 25 tackles, 12 pass deflections and an interception.

With Donte Williams no longer coaching USC’s cornerbacks, and with Doug Belk now coaching the USC secondary, the Trojans can expect better player development across the board. Every new incoming recruit who plays in the secondary for the Trojans should be able to attain a higher standard of competence than what we saw under Donte Williams. USC obviously wants higher-ranked recruits, but even if the Trojans don’t significantly increase the average ranking of their recruits, they know that if they at least continue to pull in similarly-rated recruits compared to what we have seen the past two seasons, the level of player development will be better, which will raise the floor for USC’s defensive units.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire