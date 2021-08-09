Rishi Sunak's position not safe despite Boris Johnson being 'behind him', warns minister

Boris Johnson promoted Rishi Sunak to Chancellor just last year, after Sajid Javid resigned rather than lose his advisers - Getty

Rishi Sunak’s position as Chancellor cannot be guaranteed, a minister has said today, despite insisting Boris Johnson is “behind” him.

Tensions between the two men are said to be rising, with Number 10 and Number 11 at loggerheads over public spending as they consider a series of major policy decisions that will shape politics in the years ahead.

The Prime Minister is said to have made a barbed joke about moving Mr Sunak to the role of Health Secretary in a meeting last week after a letter written to him by the Chancellor calling for the easing of travel restrictions made it into the newspapers, indicating a rift.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak: The Chancellor has become more popular throughout the pandemic - PA

Asked about Mr Sunak’s place in the Cabinet, Kwasi Kwarteng said "everyone is behind the Chancellor - including the Prime Minister", but noted there were no guarantees he would stay in post in the event of a reshuffle.

The Business Secretary told Sky News that Mr Sunak was "very collegiate, an excellent Chancellor… He is doing a fantastic job as Chancellor, an excellent job".

But asked if Mr Sunak was likely to lose his job in a future reshuffle, he noted: "Things happen in politics, things can be surprising."

Sources have told The Telegraph that Mr Johnson is eyeing a reshuffle this side of the Conservative Party conference. However, the people-pleasing Prime Minister is said to be reluctant to make enemies through sackings and demotions.

The rising tensions between the two men echo a similar fracture between Mr Johnson and his previous chancellor, Sajid Javid, who was forced out of the job last February after refusing demands to sack his advisers and adopt a joint unit with Number 10.

One senior MP told the Financial Times: "He couldn’t do it and that is obvious to everyone. To lose one chancellor may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness."

A government figure close to Mr Sunak, 41, concurred. "If he demotes him he’s only signing his death warrant. There’s nobody else as good as Rishi," the source told The Telegraph.

Story continues

"He’s the most popular character in the Government. I think he brings stability. I don’t see why you would remove him."

Mr Kwarteng said the two men get on well "generally", telling Radio 4's Today programme: "There are always disagreements, there will always be a slight creative tension between Number 10 and Number 11.

"I happen to think this Prime Minister and this Chancellor are working very closely together and are as cohesive as any relationship of that kind that I've seen."