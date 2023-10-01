Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to HS2 Manchester route

Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to the future of HS2 amid fears that the route linking Birmingham to Manchester may be axed due to rising costs.

Speculation has risen over the project’s future after reports suggested its costs have breached the £100billion mark, even with the Leeds element being binned in 2021.

As the Tory Party Conference kicks off in Manchester, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg referenced critics who have warned the UK is becoming a “laughing stock” over the uncertain future of the rail link during an interview on Sunday.

In response, the Prime Minister said: “I’d completely reject that.

“I speak to business leaders all the time. I’ve just been around the world, I’ve recently been in Japan, in America, in Europe, we’re attracting billions of pounds of investment into this country, creating jobs everywhere.

“That’s what I hear from business leaders around the world, they’re excited about the opportunity that investing in Britain offers.”

