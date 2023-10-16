Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon denies being 'Liz Truss of the SNP'

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the SNP's annual conference in Aberdeen this afternoon - Andrew Milligan /PA

Nicola Sturgeon has denied being the “Liz Truss of the SNP” after making a surprise appearance at the party’s conference that overshadowed her successor.

The former first minister snapped “don’t be ridiculous” when challenged whether her appearance could be compared to that of Ms Truss at the Tory conference, which attracted a huge crowd.

She denied overshadowing Humza Yousaf or being a “liability” to the party following her arrest by police investigating the party’s finances. Ms Sturgeon was released without charge pending further investigations and has denied any wrong doing.

But Ms Sturgeon then advised him what he should be doing to halt the SNP’s tailspin in the polls, saying his government needed to “remember and remind people why we won so many elections in the past.”

In a message to her successor, she said: “It’s about being on the side of people who aspire for a better life for themselves and their kids.”

As with Ms Truss, Ms Sturgeon’s entry to the conference venue in Aberdeen triggered a media scrum and widespread excitement among activists at the event, which has been sparsely attended compared to previous years.

One woman was seen weeping as she embraced Ms Sturgeon, who suddenly stood down as first minister in February. Her home was searched by police two months later and she was arrested in June.

02:14 PM BST

Ms Sturgeon also said the SNP’s new position on Scottish independence (see the post below at 10.36) has her “full unequivocal support”.

01:56 PM BST

Pictured: Nicola Sturgeon arrives at SNP conference in Aberdeen

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the SNP's annual conference in Aberdeen this afternoon - Andrew Milligan/PA

01:55 PM BST

Sunak to deliver statement in Commons from 3.30pm

Rishi Sunak will deliver his statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza from 3.30pm, the House of Commons has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s statement will be followed by statements from his Cabinet colleagues on prison capacity, HS2 and net zero in what is shaping up to be a busy first afternoon back in Westminster for MPs following the party conference recess.

01:45 PM BST

Keir Starmer to place Lords reform on hold

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to perform another about-turn by watering down his pledge to abolish the House of Lords within five years.

The Labour leader has promised to axe the upper chamber – which he has branded “indefensible” and establish a new elected body.

He had committed to do so within his first five years in office, but is now set to delay any reforms until after he has seen out his first term.

01:06 PM BST

Sturgeon to make surprise appearance at SNP conference

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to make a surprise appearance at the SNP conference in Aberdeen shortly, the first such gathering since she stepped down as party leader, writes Simon Johnson.

It is also the first conference since she and her husband were arrested by police investigating the party’s finances. Both were released without charge pending further investigation and she has denied any wrongdoing.

Humza Yousaf, her successor, denied he feared being overshadowed by her as he toured the conference’s exhibition hall.

He said: “I’m delighted. She’s a member and she has every right to be here and I’m certain conference will really look forward to seeing her as well.”

Asked if she would upstage him, he laughed: “Any decent questions?”

12:47 PM BST

Sunak to provide update on UK nationals in Gaza

Rishi Sunak will provide the latest update about British nationals in Gaza this afternoon, Downing Street said, but warned the situation was “fast-moving and complicated”.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “We know that several British nationals sadly have been killed. Others are missing. You can expect the Prime Minister to provide the latest possible updates on this in his statement later today.

“In the meantime we are assisting families and our thoughts are with those who are facing unimaginable uncertainty and fear because of these despicable attacks.”

Mr Sunak is due to deliver a statement to MPs later this afternoon, likely just after 3.30pm.

12:26 PM BST

Scrap EU red tape blocking 100,000 new homes, Sunak told

Rishi Sunak must bring back plans to scrap European Union rules that are blocking the construction of 100,000 new homes, senior Tory MPs have demanded.

Leading backbenchers are urging the Prime Minister to include legislation to abolish obstructive Brussels red tape in next month’s King’s Speech.

Their call comes after Labour blocked the Government’s proposals to scrap “nutrient neutrality” requirements and turbocharge housebuilding.

12:00 PM BST

How could a by-election be triggered in Wellingborough?

Peter Bone is facing a suspension from the House of Commons of six weeks.

If agreed by MPs that would be above the threshold of at least 10 days which is needed to trigger a recall petition.

The petition would be set up in Wellingborough, with voters then given a six week window in which to sign it.

For a petition to succeed, 10 per cent of eligible registered voters would need to sign it.

If the 10 per cent threshold was reached the seat would become vacant and a by-election would then be required.

11:45 AM BST

Investigation was ‘flawed’ and ‘procedurally unfair’, says Peter Bone

Peter Bone said he believed the investigation into the claims made against him was “flawed” and “procedurally unfair”.

The Tory MP said in a statement: “I am also firmly of the opinion that on this occasion the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme investigation was flawed, procedurally unfair and didn’t comply with its own rules and regulations.

“It is my belief that they have operated outside of the powers given to them by Parliament and I am currently discussing with lawyers what action could and should be taken.”

Mr Bone said it had been a “great honour and privilege to represent the people of Wellingborough and Rushden for more than 18 years as their Member of Parliament” and he will “continue to represent them to the best of my ability”.

11:25 AM BST

Tory MP Peter Bone faces six-week suspension for 'sexual misconduct and bullying'

Tory MP Peter Bone is facing a six week suspension from the House of Commons after an Independent Expert Panel found he had “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.

The IEP has recommended that Mr Bone is suspended from the Commons for six weeks.

If the sanction is agreed by MPs it would trigger the Recall of MPs Act 2015 which could then result in a by-election in his Wellingborough constituency.

Mr Bone said in a statement that “none of the misconduct allegations against me ever took place” and the claims are “false and untrue”.

10:58 AM BST

PM: ‘Support and glorification of Hamas is illegal’

Rishi Sunak warned that “support and glorification of Hamas is illegal”.

The Prime Minister also told broadcasters that it had been made “crystal clear” to police what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to expressing support for Palestinians.

Asked where the line was between protesting for Palestinians and supporting Hamas, Mr Sunak said: “Well, Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation. It is very clear under the law that support and glorification of Hamas is illegal and those offences are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail.

“The police have that guidance. They know that. That is why I met with them specifically last week in advance of this weekend’s protests to make sure they were crystal clear about what was okay and what is not okay.

“But it is not just about Hamas. More broadly, actions that incite violence or stir up religious hatred and racial violence are also not acceptable.”

10:53 AM BST

Sunak: Government will do ‘everything we can’ to ‘stamp out’ anti-Semitism

Rishi Sunak said there is “no place in our society for anti-Semitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out” as he talked to broadcasters during a visit to a Jewish school in north London this morning.

He said: “I have come to this Jewish school this morning specifically to demonstrate my solidarity with the Jewish community here in the UK and let them know that we are going to do everything in our power to keep them safe.

“Last week I met with the Community Security Trust and police chiefs, we have provided more funding for the CST, that is the organisation that helps keep schools, synagogues and other Jewish community institutions safe.

“We spent time with the police to make sure they have all the tools, powers and guidance they need to police protests over the weekend appropriately and strike that right balance. Iyt is a difficult job but I am grateful to them for everything that they have done.”

He added: “I am determined to ensure that our Jewish community is able to feel safe on our streets. There is no place in our society for anti-Semitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out and where it happens it will be met with the full force of the law.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, visits a Jewish school in north London this morning - Jonathan Buckmaster /Reuters

10:36 AM BST

SNP will have mandate for independence even if it loses seats, claims deputy leader

The SNP will have a mandate for independence negotiations even if it goes backwards and loses seats at the next general election, the party’s depute leader has claimed.

Keith Brown said it was the “democratic norm” that the winner of an election is the party which wins a majority of seats.

The SNP yesterday agreed a new plan for securing Scottish independence. It would see Holyrood seek independence negotiations with Westminster if the SNP wins a majority of seats north of the border.

A majority of seats would be at least 29 - significantly lower than the 48 won by the SNP in 2019.

Mr Brown was asked during an interview on BBC Good Morning Scotland how losing seats could be viewed as a mandate for another referendum.

He said: “These are the democratic norms that if you win an election, by which I mean if you win the majority of seats, you have won by popular consent…”

He added: “If in the UK, a party of government, as has happened many times in the past, won the election again with fewer votes – you’re saying they didn’t have a mandate? Of course, that’s not the case.

“We would have that mandate because we would have won the election and I think people understand that.”

10:00 AM BST

Poll: Just one third of voters believe Tories know what they stand for

Just under one third of voters believe the Conservative Party currently knows what it stands for, according to a new Opinium poll.

Some 30 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement that the Tories know what they stand for while 46 per cent disagreed, giving a net score of minus 16.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent agreed with the statement that the Labour Party knows what it stands for and 31 per cent disagreed, giving a net score of plus 11.

The fieldwork for the company’s poll was conducted between October 11-13.

09:45 AM BST

Quarter of voters believe Tories can be trusted to take big decisions

Just one quarter of voters believe the Conservative Party can be trusted to take big decisions, according to a new Opinium poll conducted between October 11-13.

Some 24 per cent of voters agreed with the statement that the Tories can be trusted to take big decisions.

But 56 per cent disagreed with the statement, given the Tories a net score of minus 32.

Some 35 per cent of people agreed that Labour can be trusted to take the big decisions compared to 37 per cent who disagreed with the statement.

09:28 AM BST

Net migration to remain above pre-Brexit levels without policy change

Net migration is set to remain above pre-Brexit levels for the rest of the decade unless the Government changes its policies, modelling by Oxford University experts shows.

The number of people entering the UK minus those leaving will not drop below the levels experienced before Brexit – between 250,000 and 350,000 annually – by the end of the decade even though it will fall from its record peak of 606,000 last year, according to analysis by the university’s Migration Observatory.

The researchers warned the increase could be even greater if demand for foreign workers continues to rise at its current pace and more overseas students decide to stay in the UK after their studies.

Work visas alone account for 48 per cent of net migration and students 22 per cent, according to the research.

09:00 AM BST

Sunak to deliver statement in Commons on Israel crisis

Rishi Sunak will deliver a statement to MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon on the situation in Israel.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will reiterate “the UK’s total condemnation of Hamas’ attack and setting out the Government’s approach to the developing crisis”.

The Commons returns from its party conference recess today, starting with levelling up questions at 2.30pm.

The earliest we will then hear from Mr Sunak will be just after 3.30pm. The exact timing of the PM’s statement will depend on whether any urgent questions are granted by the Commons Speaker (urgent questions are always held before statements).

08:35 AM BST

Minister: Prisons overcrowding crisis a 'reality brought about by pandemic'

The nation’s prisons overcrowding crisis is the result of Covid disruption to the justice system, a minister said this morning.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said the high number of people in prison is a “reality brought about by the Covid pandemic”.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, is expected to deliver a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon setting out the Government’s plan to tackle the crisis.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, is pictured during an interview on Sky News this morning

The centrepiece will be a new legal presumption that criminals facing prison terms of at least six months and possibly up to a year should not be jailed, but instead carry out “robust” community sentences enforced by electronic tags and curfews.

Asked what would happen to rapists and burglars who are sentenced in the short-term, Mr Heappey told Sky News: “You heard in Alex’s opinion piece yesterday that he believes that there are too many people in prison at the moment. That is a reality brought about by the Covid pandemic and the fact that there has been a rush of court cases to catch up on a lack of court cases during Covid.

“That has temporarily increased the number of people in prison. Alex is looking at mechanisms for getting those who are on shorter sentences for more minor crimes out of prison and a different way of serving their punishment. Those who are guilty of more major crimes such as the ones you described will absolutely find themselves in prison.”

08:11 AM BST

Tories need to win one of two by-elections this week to 'keep flame of hope alive'

Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party need to win at least one of the two by-elections this week to keep their general election hopes alive, a leading polling expert has suggested.

Professor Sir John Curtice said it would be “rather useful” for the Tories to hang onto either Tamworth or Mid Bedfordshire “in terms of keeping the flame of hope alive” that they can defeat Labour at the next national contest.

Sir John told the Daily Mail: “I think we expect a fairly substantial fall in the Conservative vote in both constituencies. But whether that will result in the Conservatives losing either or both seats is uncertain. The best that the Tories can hope for in Tamworth is to hang on narrowly and the best they can hope for in Mid Bedfordshire is that the opposition vote is split.”

He added: “If the Tories hang on to one of the two seats, certainly in terms of keeping the flame of hope alive among the parliamentary party [for the next election], that would be rather useful. But losing them both, given the difficulties for the opposition of winning these two seats, would be a bad night.”

The Tories are defending a majority of more than 24,000 in Mid Bedfordshire and more than 19,000 in Tamworth.

But Labour, riding high in national opinion polls with a steady double digit lead over the Tories, are hoping to deliver an upset when voters go to the ballot box in the two constituencies on Thursday.