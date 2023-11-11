Rishi Sunak: Far-Right thugs and Hamas sympathisers disrespect our heroes

Counter-protesters face off with police in central London - Jeff Gilbert

Rishi Sunak condemned far-Right “thugs” and “Hamas sympathisers” after a day of violence in the capital saw more than 100 arrests.

The Prime Minister said far-Right hooligans clashing with police, and pro-Hamas regalia witnessed during the National March for Palestine, had disrespected the military and Britain’s fallen on Armistice Day.

He will meet Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, to seek assurances that evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes will be followed up as robustly as far-Right were dealt with.

In the biggest pro-Palestinian march to date, hundreds of thousands of people made their way from Marble Arch to the US embassy in Nine Elms.

At the same time, far-Right protesters threw missiles and clashed with police in Whitehall in a self-proclaimed bid to “defend the Cenotaph”.

Bottles and a metal barrier were thrown and fighting broke out as police tried to prevent the approximately 1,000 far-Right marchers from reaching the memorial for the 11am silence.

After being dispersed, many attempted to reach the pro-Palestine march for further confrontation but were blocked by police.

Matt Twist, the Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, said the counter-protesters had arrived “intent on confrontation and intent on violence” and that a number of groups had split off and deliberately sought “confrontation with the main Palestinian march”.

Scotland Yard said 82 far-Right counter-protesters had been arrested in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, to prevent them from clashing with the pro-Palestine marchers, with another 10 held elsewhere.

While exact numbers are unclear, the pro-Palestine protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was the largest to date, with Scotland Yard putting the attendance at more than 150,000.

Counter-protesters clash with police in central London - Jeff Gilbert

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism flagged pro-Palestinian protesters carrying “extreme anti-Semitic” signs, including placards comparing Gaza to Auschwitz and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to Hitler. Other protesters were accused of dressing like Hamas terrorists.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr Sunak said: “I condemn the violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL [English Defence League] and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine.

“The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully.”

The Prime Minister said Remembrance weekend was a time for the UK to “come together as a nation” to “remember those who fought and died for our freedoms”.

He said: “What we have seen today does not defend the honour of our Armed Forces, but utterly disrespects them.”

Drawing an equivalence between both groups, he continued: “That is true for EDL thugs attacking police officers and trespassing on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those singing anti-Semitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing on today’s protest.

“The fear and intimidation the Jewish community have experienced over the weekend is deplorable.”

With the vast majority of arrests made relating to far-Right individuals, he said all criminality “must be met with the full and swift force of the law”.

“That is what I told the Met Police Commissioner on Wednesday, that is what they are accountable for and that is what I expect,” he said, adding that he would be meeting Sir Mark “in the coming days”.

In another ugly scene on Saturday, Michael Gove had to be bundled out of Victoria station into a police van to escape pro-Palestinian protesters.

The Levelling Up Secretary was passing through the station at the time of a sit-in, and was quickly surrounded by dozens of people chanting: “Shame on you.”

Counter-protesters and police in Parliament Square in central London - PA

The day’s events unfolded amid continuing debate about whether the police should have allowed the pro-Palestinian march to go ahead at all.

The CAA said that the Jewish community had been left “terrified” by imagery used by marchers, which it said “would not have looked out of place in Nazi Germany”.

One placard showed a snake in the colours of the Israeli flag wrapped around the globe – an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about Jewish control.

The CAA confirmed it had received “multiple reports” of synagogue congregants having to be escorted by police “for their own safety”. The group said Sir Mark was “failing” Britain’s Jews and had “serious questions to answer”.

The Telegraph can reveal that, in light of recent events, the Government’s independent adviser on political violence is to recommend a change in the law to let the police ban marches based on their impact on the Jewish community.

Lord Walney, currently completing a review on political violence and disruption for the Home Office, said the current law specifying that police can only ban marches because of a risk of serious disorder is inadequate.

“It is obvious that the marches are at the very least a factor in raising tension, increasing the number of anti-Semitic attacks and the culture of fear and intimidation to which Jewish people are being subjected,” he said.

He added that he would recommend a legal change to allow police to take these wider factors into account when deciding whether to ban public processions.

Pro-Palestine protesters march in central London - David Rose, for the Telegraph

The disorder also took place against the backdrop of continuing uncertainty over Suella Braverman’s future as Home Secretary after she claimed last week that police had shown partiality in how rigorously they tackle different types of protest.

On Saturday, she faced accusations from Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, that the “scenes of disorder” involving far-Right protesters at the Cenotaph were a “direct result” of her words.

In his most outspoken attack on the Home Secretary to date, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, accused her of showing a “total lack of respect” to British values because of her criticism of the police and labelling of demonstrators as “hate marchers”.

Writing for the Telegraph, Sir Keir said: “Few people in public life have done more recently to whip up division, set the British people against one another and sow the seeds of hatred and distrust than Suella Braverman.”

However, the claim that Mrs Braverman’s words had led to the far-Right violence was dismissed by a Tory MP supportive of the Home Secretary as “ludicrous”.

The MP instead said that Mrs Braverman had been “proved right” in pressing for the protests to be called off. “This was grimly predictable and it’s playing itself out on our sacred weekend,” they said.

In addition to the criticism of their overall decision not to ban the march, the police were also left facing questions about operational decisions made on the day.

While pro-Palestinian demonstrators were subject to a police exclusion zone covering the Cenotaph and Whitehall, counter-protesters were permitted to gather in the area.

In a briefing before the event, Laurence Taylor, the Met deputy assistant commissioner, said the counter-protest would be allowed “because the sole purpose and their intention is to protect the sanctity of the Cenotaph and Remembrance so I don’t anticipate there will be any disorder from that group”.

David Jones, a former Cabinet minister, said: “I honestly think that the whole of Whitehall should have been off limits for demonstrators, this weekend certainly.

“We’re talking about the two solemnest days in the national calendar.”

Archbishop of Canterbury: Gaza bombardment 'intolerable'

The Most Rev Justin Welby has described the “relentless bombardment of hospitals and civilians in Gaza” as “intolerable”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “It’s against international humanitarian law - it must stop and stop now. The misuse of hospitals by Hamas does not justify attacks by Israel. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

“The situation facing staff and patients in Gaza’s hospitals is catastrophic. Everything must be done to restore its healthcare system and protect those in desperate need.

“I pray especially for the courageous staff and the patients of the Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Please hold our Anglican sisters and brothers, and all the civilians of Gaza, in your prayers.”

Nine officers injured

Nine officers were injured on Whitehall, assistant commissioner Matt Twist said, with two requiring hospital treatment with a fractured elbow and a suspected dislocated hip.

Police seized weapons including a knife, a baton and a knuckleduster, as well as class A drugs.

08:44 PM GMT

Police face questions after Cenotaph clashes

Scotland Yard is facing questions over the decision to allow far-Right counter-protesters to assemble in Whitehall after violence and disorder marred Armistice Day commemorations, Martin Evans writes.

Almost 100 people were arrested as police fought to contain groups of football hooligans and protesters trying to confront pro-Palestinian marchers.

Far-Right activists were permitted to gather in Whitehall on Saturday morning after saying they wanted to “protect the Cenotaph”.

The Met Police, who had thrown an exclusion zone around the area and banned pro-Palestinian supporters from approaching, said that they would allow counter-protesters in because they were not expecting them to cause trouble.

David Jones, a former Cabinet minister, questioned the police’s decision, saying: “It does seem very, very odd that they were allowed into Whitehall. I honestly think that the whole of Whitehall should have been off limits for demonstrators, this weekend certainly.

“We’re talking about the two most solemn days in the national calendar and I would have thought it would have been wise not to have allowed anyone who was demonstrating onto Whitehall.”

But police sources and public order experts insisted the decision had been the correct one because it had prevented serious disruption from breaking out between the two groups.

Graham Wettone, a retired Metropolitan Police officer with almost 30 years of experience in public order policing, said the tactics had largely worked.

He said: “It made sense to have them in one area where they could be contained and dealt with. The priority was to avoid the two sides coming together and clashing and from that point of view it worked.

“Those causing trouble were largely a mix of far-Right and football-linked groups and the police are very well versed in dealing with them.

“What we saw was short, sharp outbreaks and a lot of pushing and shoving but nothing that the officers were unable to contain.”

Pictured: Clashes continue into the evening

Police officers detain a counter-protester in central London - REUTERS

Counter-protesters in Trafalgar Square in central London - PA

A counter-protester and police in Parliament Square in London - AP

Police officers patrol in Parliament Square, close to the 'National March For Palestine' in central London - AFP

Around 150 pro-Palestinian protesters detained

A breakaway group of around 150 people from the pro-Palestinian demonstration have been detained in Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, the Met Police has said.

The group were firing fireworks and many were wearing face coverings, the force said.

07:16 PM GMT

Watch: Far-Right and pro-Palestine protesters clash

Pro-Palestine protesters asked to disperse and go home

Police officers are asking protesters taking part in the pro-Palestine march in central London to disperse.

The protesters had gathered for speeches in the Nine Elms area near the US Embassy, following a three-mile march from Marble Arch which had started at around midday.

Battersea and Nine Elms stations are very busy as the protesters leave the area, according to Transport for London.

Pictured: Police officers face off with demonstrators

Police and protesters

Police and protesters

Sit-in staged at Waterloo Station

Pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a sit-in at Waterloo Station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were urging people to disperse after an order was put in place prohibiting trespassory assembly at a number of London train stations.

BTP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Following engagement with protest liaison officers, protesters are refusing to leave Waterloo Station as agreed.

“Therefore we are moving to arrest phase.”

Protesters take part in a sit-in protest at Waterloo station

BTP said in a later post: “As we moved to our arrest phase in Waterloo Station, protesters began to disperse. No arrests were made.

“The station is clear now, and passengers are able to use the station as normal.”

Protesters asked to 'please stop throwing fireworks'

Protesters in London have been asked twice to not set off fireworks by an organiser of the event.

“Please stop throwing fireworks”, the pro-Palestinian crowd congregating at the end of the march in Nine Elms was told after one went off.

A second was set off soon after, and a man then said: “We just made the announcement about fireworks, it’s genuinely about safety, please consider the people around you.”

Earlier this afternoon, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters set off a firework from a raised platform on Vauxhall Bridge, with one individual also clutching a smoke flare.

People demonstrate on Vauxhall Bridge

Protestors with flags and placards

Michael Gove escorted by police from 'mad pile in'

The Housing Secretary has been bundled out of Victoria Station into a police van after being mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Gove, wearing a black suit, was escorted from the “mad pile in” as demonstrators carrying flags and placards chanted “shame on you”.

The skirmish was captured on video and posted on social media, with dozens of protesters seen crowding the Cabinet minister as he approached the station’s exit, flanked by police officers.

It is understood Michael Gove had to be driven away from Victoria station in a police van - MACIEK MUSIALEK/Story Picture Agency

Journalist Liz Cookman shared a 20-second clip of the confrontation on Twitter, adding: “There was just a mad pile in at London’s Victoria station as Michael Gove appeared, for some bizarre reason, in the middle of a sit in protest for Palestine.

“He was greeted with screams of ‘shame on you’.”

Bethany Rielly, a co-editor of the New Internationalist magazine, also posted a clip of the encounter, tweeting: “Bad time for Michael Gove to pass through #Victoria”.

It is understood Mr Gove had to be driven away in a police van.

Crowds in Victoria Station

Palestinian flag hangs from WW1 monument

A Palestinian flag has been wrapped around a First World War memorial near London’s Wellington Arch.

The statue commemorating those in the Machine Gun Corps was seen with the flag hanging from its waist.

Protesters were later seen climbing the statue, with one holding a megaphone and shouting: “Free, free Palestine”.

Machine Gun Corps Memorial

04:35 PM GMT

Demonstrator scales Irish Embassy

A protester has climbed up the facade of the Irish Embassy to chants of “Allahu Akbar” from the crowd.

He shimmied down a drain pipe to collect his shoe, which appeared to have fallen off during the climb.

Police rushed through the crowd to apprehend him, but he eluded them by sprinting away once he hit the ground.

A protestor has scaled the facade of the Irish Embassy to chants of “Allahu Akbar” from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/bNio7oVdgy — Michael Murphy (@michaelmurph_y) November 11, 2023

04:32 PM GMT

Met Police says protesters were 'solely intent on confronting officers'

The Met Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that officers “have faced unacceptable violence, including people throwing missiles and a metal barrier”.

It added: “Those using violence made no effort to use the pavement, which is open along the full length of Whitehall on one side, in order to watch the event taking place. They were solely intent on confronting officers.”

04:22 PM GMT

Jeremy Corbyn delivers speech to pro-Palestinian protesters

The former Labour leader spoke from atop a fire engine near Vauxhall.

He said: “It seems that there’s one million of us here today in London showing our solidarity with the people of Palestine, so Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak’s attempt to stop this has been shamed for what it is. They should be ashamed also [of] their vote on the United Nations when they wouldn’t even support a call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Shame on them.”

He added: “Parliament is discussing many issues this week... on Wednesday evening around seven o’clock there will be a vote, a vote on an amendment to the King’s speech which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“I will be voting for that amendment and a few others will as well but I want all of you to write to your MP and say this is not a time for some shabby, shoddy political calculation of what personal advancement you’ll get by voting against this motion or abstaining... On Armistice Day, we say ceasefire now.”

Jeremy Corbyn

04:16 PM GMT

Pictured: Crowd of protesters stretches over two miles

Currently, the march spans a distance of roughly 2.5 miles from the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane to the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

March

March

Counter-protesters 'intent on violence,' top Met officer says

In a video posted to X, Matt Twist, the Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said: “So today at the moment we’re dealing with two things. We’re dealing with a counter-protest and we’re dealing with the main Palestinian march.

“The counter-protest arrived earlier this morning and groups of several hundred arrived and seemed intent on confrontation and intent on violence.

“We’ve seen a number of arrests made. We’ve had arrests for possession of a knife, possession of a baton, possession of Class A drugs and assault on an emergency worker.

“There are a number of groups within this counter-protest who are split off and seem intent on seeking confrontation with the main Palestinian march.

“And the policing operation at the moment is being effective in preventing that happening.

“The main Palestinian march formed up as intended at 12:00 and has moved off at 12:45.

“It’s moving along the prescribed route and there are tens of thousands of people.

“This is the biggest march that we’ve seen in this phase and at the moment there are no issues with it.

“It’s being closely monitored by police. And we also have police looking out for troublemakers that might be intent on causing disruption or seeking a confrontation with people on that main march.”

Police searching for protester seen with 'anti-Semitic' sign

Police are “actively looking” for a pro-Palestinian protester who was filmed carrying an “anti-Semitic” sign this afternoon.

A photograph circulated on social media showed a woman carrying a painted sign which appeared to depict US President Joe Biden wearing a tie marked with the Israeli flag.

Horns were painted on Mr Biden’s head and the caption “The Puppet Master, The Mastermind Evil of All Evils” appeared to reference an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about Jewish control.

A video clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed another woman confronting the protester - who was wearing dark glasses and a black and white keffiyeh.

The woman confronting the pro-Palestinian marcher is heard saying: “Excuse me, that is an anti-Semitic sign, you are holding a very anti-Semitic sign…you should take that down.”

The protester then continues to walk and pushes her hand in front of the camera, as the woman filming shouts: “Shame on you.”

A reply posted on the clip by the Met Police’s X account read: “Officers are actively looking for these individuals and will take proactive action when they are identified.”

03:19 PM GMT

Police say 300,000 attend pro-Palestinian protest

The Metropolitan Police have said more than 300,000 people are taking part in the pro-Palestinian protest in London.

Pictured: Protesters clash with police

Man clashes with police close to the 'National March for Palestine'

Protester clashes with police

Incidents between police and protesters in the West End / Chinatown

02:56 PM GMT

In pictures: Britain marks Armistice Day as protests rage in London

As Remembrance Day tributes are paid at the Cenotaph, protests continue to rage across the capital.

Follow here for a round-up of the day in photographs so far.

Protester and police

Sadiq Khan says far-Right protests are ‘direct result of Home Secretary’s words’

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has said the words of Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, are to blame for far-Right protests currently taking place at the Cenotaph in the capital.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-Right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary’s words.

“The police’s job has been made much harder. The Met have my full support to take action against anyone found spreading hate and breaking the law.”

Metropolitan Police provide details on arrests made so far

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed three people have been arrested so far.

Two suspects were detained following disorder on Bridge Street, one on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and a second for possession of a controlled substance.

This follows an earlier arrest of a suspect on suspicion of possessing a knife in Chinatown.

02:20 PM GMT

Watch: Far-Right protesters chant 'England' as wreaths laid on Cenotaph

Met Police confirm two arrests have been made

The Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly Twitter: “Two arrests have been made so far; one for assaulting a police officer and a second for possession of a controlled substance.

“The officer is being looked after by colleagues and both suspects are on route to custody at this time.”

Watch: Police and far-Right protesters clash

Second man arrested during far-Right counter-protests

A second man has been arrested. He was found in possession of a baton. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

Protesters break through police blockade near Westminster station

Far-Right protesters have broken through a police blockade formed outside Westminster tube station.

Witnesses on the scene report that first one then several protesters pushed their way through the police line, shouting “w-----s” and “Rule Britannia”. Police horses have been drafted in to blockade the road and divide the different groups.

The protesters appeared to be focusing their attention on one area of the police line at a time as they attempted to break through.

Far-Right protester arrested by police

Woman carries sign reading 'Netanyahu Hitler would be proud'

A woman has been seen carrying a sign reading “Netanyahu Hitler would be proud” in Hyde Park during the pro-Palestine protest.

She told reporters: “At the end of the day let’s keep it to the facts, Hitler, what he did was outcasted people, he killed them.

“Netanyahu’s doing the same thing, even if you listen to the things he said so outright like trying to flatten Palestine.”

‘Netanyahu Hitler would be proud’. I feel physically sick. I can’t believe what I’m seeing. pic.twitter.com/oXargS2u3l — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) November 11, 2023

Far-Right group meets pro-Palestine marchers in Hyde Park

A far-Right breakaway group has arrived at Hyde Park Corner where the pro-Palestine march has been taking place. They are carrying St George and Union flags as well as cans of beer.

They shouted at protesters who have ignored them, as a police helicopter follows them. Many are wearing masks.

At 12.30 the protesters marching against the Israeli bombardment passed the Bomber Command memorial, chanting “peace right now”.

Many rally officials linked arms to ensure breakaway far-Right groups were not able to goad the marchers. The rally has been broken up into segments with one group heading down towards Victoria and the main March following on 15 minutes later.

Met police corner off and detain large group of protesters near Westminster

UPDATE: Officers have detained a large group of counter protestors in Bridge Street, just down from Westminster Bridge.



It is believed they are part of the group involved in the disorder earlier. pic.twitter.com/sCoSJaCraX — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife during far-Right clashes

In an update from the Met Police on Twitter, they confirmed that a man has been arrested near Chinatown after officers intercepted a group throwing missiles.

They said: “Our priority is keeping the public safe. We will not tolerate disorder in central London today.”

The tweet added that the majority of the far-Right group have now dispersed but officers remain in the area.

However, there was also confusion among some far-Right protesters who remained at the Cenotaph, as the small groups could be seen checking their phones and asking: “Where is everybody? Where are we meeting?”

12:20 PM GMT

Pictured: Pro-Palestine marchers walk through Hyde Park carrying placards

Palestine march

Palestine march

Palestine march

Humza Yousaf: Home Secretary must resign

Suella Braverman has “emboldened” far-Right protesters to attack police, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has said.

The far-right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the Police on Armistice Day.



The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign. https://t.co/okPyA0MlpN — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 11, 2023

12:12 PM GMT

Grant Shapps lays wreath at Cenotaph Remembrance service

Armed Forces personnel led the commemorations at the Western Front Association’s Armistice Day Remembrance service at the Cenotaph. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was seen laying a wreath.

Grant Shapps

The ceremony was accompanied by The Pipes and Drums of The London Scottish Regiment and personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

A bugler from The Royal Marines Band Service played The Last Post while aviators from The King’s Colour Squadron, Royal Air Force formed a vigil party around the Cenotaph.

Far-Right protesters trample over names of dead Palestinian children at National Gallery

Far-Right protesters made their way from the Cenotaph to Trafalgar Square and were seen trampling over the names of dead Palestinian children which had been placed on the steps to the National Gallery.

There was little police presence and one man with a Palestinian flag was chased and pushed.

Meanwhile, an announcement at the Pro-Palestine march was made over a loud speaker to those protesting the war in Israel and warned demonstrators not to leave alone.

“We will leave as a group, no one leaves alone,” the woman said as far-Right protesters argued with a handful of police officers who had arrived on the scene to separate the groups.

It comes as some pro-Palestinian protesters travelling from Green Park tube stopped at the Bomber Command memorial to take photographs of the statue covered with poppy wreaths.

Met Police: Officers have faced aggression from counter protesters who are 'not one cohesive group'

While the two minutes’ silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter protestors who are in the area in significant numbers.



The counter protestors are not one cohesive group. There are different groups moving away… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

Pro-Palestine protesters begin to gather at Hyde Park ahead of march

A stream of pro-Palestinian protesters have begun arriving at Hyde Park near the designated starting point for the march.

Hundreds have already descended on the area, with many carrying Palestinian flags or clutching placards emblazoned with slogans such as “free Palestine”, “end Israeli apartheid” and “baby killer Biden stop arming Israel”.

Scores of police vans had been parked up at Hyde Park Corner in preparation for the start of the pro-Palestinian March. But some left to offer support to officers embroiled in the skirmishes with far-Right groups in Whitehall.

A handful of pro-Palestine protesters preparing to observe the two-minute silence assembled at the Bomber Command Memorial to pay their respects. The statue, adorned with poppy wreaths, is on the route of the pro-Palestine march.

palestine march

Hundreds gather to observe two-minute silence at Cenotaph

Hundreds of people gathered at the Cenotaph to observe two minutes of silence to commemorate the UK’s war dead at 11am.

The crowds of protesters who shouted abuse and threw missiles at the police then cheered at the military during the service at the cenotaph.

After the two minute silence they began to quietly disperse, with one asking: “Where are these Palestinian protesters then?”

However, shortly after the two-minute silence, one protester lining the streets of Whitehall said to those in earshot: “We’re here to protect the Cenotaph. We’ll be here for a while, I hope you’ve got sandwiches in your pockets.”

11:19 AM GMT

Far-Right protesters storm past police ahead of two-minute silence

In a video posted to Twitter, the group of protesters can be seen pushing past police shortly before the two-minute silence to commemorate Armistice Day.

The far right paying their respects to the war dead. Absolute disgrace. ⁦@SuellaBraverman⁩ this is on you pic.twitter.com/0Rbspj4bfE — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) November 11, 2023

Protesters break down barriers at Cenotaph and call police a 'disgrace'

Protesters have broken down barriers at the entrance to the Cenotaph and started having pitched battles with the police, who then formed a physical barrier to separate them.

The group shouted “you’re a disgrace” and “you’re not English anymore” at police, also adding “we want our country back”.

Calvin Robinson, the former GB news presenter, was among the crowd, wearing a reverend’s collar and a bowler hat.

One woman told him he was “a beacon of hope”, while another man said “I’m sorry about what happened to you”, referring to his dismissal from GB News last month.

Tommy Robinson, a convicted criminal and former leader of the English Defence League, was also spotted heading towards the Cenotaph.

Tommy Robinson and a large crowd make their way toward the Cenotaph. pic.twitter.com/VsUajWCy1S — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

Pictured: Union flag protesters march on Whitehall

protesters

protesters

protesters

protesters

Right-wing protesters clash with police near Cenotaph

Hundreds of right-wing protesters have run across the green next to the Ministry of Defence, clashing with the police, who were attempting to usher them through a small passage connecting Victoria Embankment and the Cenotaph.

Some in the crowd gesticulated and screamed at officers, while others shouted “f------ traitors”.

The clash broke out as hundreds of people, some carrying Union and St George’s flags, begun making their way from Embankment Station to Westminster for Armistice Day.

British Transport Police caution rail disruption over London marches

⚠️ DEMONSTRATIONS PLANNED TODAY: We have obtained consent to utilise powers under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986 which enables us to make an order prohibiting a trespassory assembly.



These are in place for London Waterloo Station, Victoria Station and Charing Cross. pic.twitter.com/TtH1giRxqv — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 11, 2023

Largest ever police operation for Remembrance weekend

Police have warned they are ready to use force to prevent pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting Armistice Day as they prepare for up to a million people to descend on London on Saturday.

In the biggest police operation ever mounted for Remembrance weekend, almost 2,000 officers will line the streets in an effort to prevent violent clashes between pro-Palestinian and far-Right protesters.

The number of officers on duty in London will be double the usual amount, with 1,850 officers on Saturday and 1,375 on Sunday.

10:28 AM GMT

On the eve of the mass protest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.

Mr Sunak said in a statement: “This act of remembrance is fundamental to who we are as a country and I want to reassure those wishing to pay their respects, attend services and travel that they can and should do so.

“It is because of those who fought for this country and for the freedom we cherish that those who wish to protest can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully.”

Police under pressure to ban march

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, had come under intense pressure from Home Secretary Suella Braverman to ban the pro-Palestine march.

Following a meeting with him on Friday a source close to Mrs Braverman said she gave the police her “full backing” ahead of the “complex and challenging” weekend.

10:25 AM GMT

10:24 AM GMT

Welcome to our coverage of today’s pro-Palestine march in central London.