Rishi Sunak determined to negotiate UK-EU migrant returns deal

Mr Sunak is seeking to renegotiate a new version of the Dublin agreement - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak is determined to negotiate a migrant returns agreement with the EU to tackle the small boats crisis despite Britain being rebuffed by Brussels officials.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister “remained open” to taking forward negotiations on a UK-EU returns deal as a way to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

The statement from Number 10 followed the leak of private meeting notes confirming The Telegraph’s disclosure four months ago that Brussels is resisting a new migrant return deal with Mr Sunak despite improved relations after the new Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland.

EU officials told The Telegraph that the European Commission was “not envisaging” an asylum returns agreement with the UK “right now”.

It came as Sir Jake Berry, the former chairman of the Conservative Party, said that for the Government to have “any chance” of winning the next general election and of actually stopping the boats, it must go “much further” with its efforts on illegal immigration and demonstrate to the British people it is not a “soft touch”.

UK-EU relations over asylum seekers have come under the spotlight following the deaths of six Afghan migrants in the Channel on Saturday after their dinghy sank.

Britain is seeking to renegotiate a new version of the pre-Brexit Dublin agreement under which Channel migrants would be returned to European countries in which they previously claimed asylum. Labour has also said it will seek to negotiate a new returns agreement with the EU if it wins the next election.

Any such agreement would require Britain to share Europe’s burden of resettling hundreds of thousands of migrants entering the bloc through irregular means, such as by boats to Italy and Greece, as stowaways in ferries or in lorries over the western Balkans.

In May, the Prime Minister pushed fellow leaders at a summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Iceland, for closer cooperation on illegal migration, which included the proposal of a new migrant returns agreement.

Mr Sunak has also signed a £480 million deal with French president Emmanuel Macron to put more officers on French beaches to stop migrants from leaving and boost French-UK cooperation. But Mr Macron has made clear that any returns agreement must be negotiated with the EU rather than bilaterally.

The notes record how Bjoern Seibert, head of cabinet for the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, told Sir Tim Barrow, Britain’s national security adviser and former EU ambassador, that the Commission was not open to a new readmission deal.

A spokesman for the European Commission said Siebert did not recall rejecting the proposal, although they did not have notes from the meeting.

EU sources said it was unlikely the bloc would have the capacity to negotiate with the UK in the near future because talks among member states about reforming its internal readmissions scheme had stalled.

Proposals to replace the Dublin convention would require each EU member state to take at least 30,000 migrants a year or pay £17,000 for each migrant they did not accept. Hungary and Poland have blocked the plan. It was designed to help share the burden that falls on Greece and Italy.

Despite the £480m deal with France, Mr Macron has made clear returns agreements must be negotiated with the EU - AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We remain open to working with the EU to take forward negotiations on a UK-EU returns deal, as part of our international efforts to tackle illegal migration and to crack down on these exploitative gangs.

“We are in regular conversations with our European counterparts on a range of issues relating to migration and asylum.

“We agreed with members of the Calais Group of Northern European nations to work towards an EU-UK cooperation agreement on migration in a joint statement at the group’s December 8, 2022, meeting.”

Sir Jake also urged the Government to break free from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as part of a revamped plan to stop the boats.

He said: “I think people want the Government to get tough. They want these people out of their hotels, in Blackpool where they’d normally this time of year be going on holiday, they want them on barges, they want them in tents on army camps.

“They do not want Britain to be a soft touch. I think that is what the Government is starting to do and if it is going to stand any chance, not just of winning the election but stopping this, it is much more important to stop this and not see six people tragically killed in the Channel than it is for any government to win an election, if they are going to stand any chance of doing either of that, they have got to go much further.

“That is why I have been calling for the introduction of a British Bill of Rights to free our country from the ECHR which does seem like a significant hobble or clog on what the Government would like to do in terms of protecting our sovereign immigration policy here in the United Kingdom.”