Rishi Sunak broke MPs’ code of conduct over row into wife’s childcare interest

The infringement relates to details provided by No 10 about an earlier investigation into the Tory leader’s conduct relating to his wife’s financial interest in a childcare agency - Victoria Jones/PA

Rishi Sunak has been found to have broken the MPs’ code of conduct again after Downing Street discussed the details of a confidential investigation with the media.

The Prime Minister committed a “minor and inadvertent” breach of the rules, the Commons standards committee said, as statements provided by his team “went beyond what could already be inferred from information properly in the public domain”.

Mr Sunak has taken responsibility for the disclosure and acknowledged that, with hindsight, he would have acted differently.

The infringement relates to details provided by No 10 about an earlier investigation into the Tory leader’s conduct, which ultimately found he failed to correctly declare his wife’s financial interest in a childcare agency, amounting to a breach.

That line of inquiry by the standards commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, was concluded in August. But the investigation had been extended in April to consider a further breach of confidentiality, after Downing Street confirmed the matter being looked into.

The code states that MPs must “not disclose details in relation to: (i) any investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards except when required by law to do so, or authorised by the Commissioner”.

No 10 confirmed that the inquiry related to the childcare agency, while also indicating how he intended to respond.

The Prime Minister initially argued his office had only spoken to details already in the public domain.

But he went on to “implicitly” accept he had broken the code, the committee said, as he asked for the matter to be included in the rectification process.

In his written evidence, Mr Sunak said that “with hindsight, I would also have informed my office not to confirm the subject matter of the inquiry in response to questioning”.

The committee found that it was a matter of public record only that the standards commissioner was investigating a possible breach of the rule on declaration of interests.

While the subject of the inquiry could have been “reasonably” inferred from media reports at the time, it found that the indication of Mr Sunak’s response “should properly have remained confidential”.

It concluded the matter amounted to a “minor and inadvertent breach of the code” that “should not have occurred”. The commissioner said it had no material impact on his investigation and no sanctions were recommended.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat chief whip, said: “Another day, another breach of the rules by Rishi Sunak and his chaotic Conservative Government.



”Sunak promised to govern with integrity, instead he is continuing the same old sleaze and scandal as under Boris Johnson.



”It’s little wonder voters across the country are fed up with this failing Government and just want them out of office.”