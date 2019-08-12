Rishard Matthews announces his retirement

The Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews after he left training camp over the weekend and it doesn’t look like Matthews will be looking to catch on elsewhere.

In a post to his Instagram account, Matthews wrote that he was walking away from the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It was cool being a professional football player and getting to play a kids game for work,” Matthews wrote. “I will always be a fan of the best sport in the world but for me that kids game no longer exist [sic].”

Matthews was a Dolphins seventh-round pick in 2012 and spent four years with Miami before moving on for two-plus years with the Titans. He was released early last season and caught on with the Jets for the final regular season work of his career.

Matthews caught 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 touchdowns.