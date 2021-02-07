Rishabh Pant shuns conventional wisdom again with breathtaking innings... and a poser for England

Rishabh Pant shuns conventional wisdom again with a breathtaking innings... and a poser for England - BCCI

As Rishabh Pant walked out to the crease, sensible Indian minds were focused on one thought alone: how India could draw the Test match. India’s position was already one of despair; ample rough outside the left-hander’s off-stump that threatened to rapidly make it even worse.

In Test history, there is an accepted way to approach such a situation: austere defence. Playing in such a way has two benefits. Most obviously, in theory it makes batsmen less likely to get out. But there is also an ancillary benefit: if players get out defending on a turning pitch, they are unlikely to get much criticism, for they will have approached the situation in the accepted way. As John Maynard Keynes observed, following conventional wisdom stops you from getting fired.

Pant has never been the sort to care for conventional wisdom. This spirit of individualism has run through his remarkable journey to the Indian team from the small northern town of Roorkee, a backwater in Indian cricket. Pant overcame this disadvantage through dedication, single-mindedness and unstinting belief in his own capabilities. From the age of 12, he travelled six hours overnight on the 3am bus to play in Delhi; he moved three times as a teenager in pursuit of opportunities, and was thrown out of Rajasthan’s age-group teams for not being a local. Pant’s ultimate riposte was to score so many runs, in his own inimitable style, that first Delhi’s under-age selectors, then their state selectors and finally India’s selectors, could not ignore him.

At Sydney last month, Pant entered after India had lost their skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, to the tenth ball of the day. India needed to bat another 96.2 overs to secure a draw; the extra 305 runs required for victory seemed purely notional. Yet Pant’s approach to batting for a draw was to bat as if chasing a win. He used his feet with elan to target Nathan Lyon, forcing Tim Paine to withdraw the man who should have been his main threat. Pant’s assault changed the entire feel of the game, pushing Paine to remove close catchers - and so improving India’s chances of getting that draw. There was risk in Pant’s approach - on a fifth day wicket against an attack as skilled as Australia’s, how could there not be? - but to follow conventional wisdom would have been no less hazardous.

Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a fifty during day three of the first test match between India and England at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Pant brought the same thinking to India’s unexpected position of peril in the first Test against England: 73-4, still trailing by 505 runs. Once again, he knew that to embrace his preferred approach would invite scorn if it did not come off. Once again, that did not deter him.

Just as at Sydney, Pant clinically diagnosed the problem and his preferred solution. The footmarks outside his off-stump were the problem, especially when Jack Leach spun the ball into him; his solution was to rush out to meet the ball before it could turn prodigiously, and hit the ball with the turn over the on side.

Leach was whisked into the attack when Pant had faced 11 balls, primed to attack that spot outside his off-stump. Pant used his feet to the very first delivery he faced from Leach, lofting the ball to long on for a single. To the second ball of their duel, Pant went back in his crease; the awkward bounce provided a reminder of the perils that awaited Pant if he tried to defend in such a way.

To Pant, this reaffirmed the best course of action to Leach. Channelling the French World War One general Ferdinand Foch - “My centre is giving way, my right is retreating, situation excellent, I am attacking” - Pant advanced down the track to his next ball from Leach, and smote the ball over long on. He employed the same approach to Leach’s next delivery, but was less close to the pitch of the ball and needed the Chennai breeze to evade Dan Lawrence on the mid-wicket boundary.

In two blows, the entire feel of the Test match had been transformed, signalling the start of a contest that bore no resemblance to the scoreboard. Whenever Leach had the temerity to flight the ball, Pant would advance down the wicket and pummel him over the on side; otherwise, he was comparatively restrained. To focus only on the risk Pant embraced obscured what he had in his favour. Most obviously, there was his scintillating marriage of sweet timing and power. There was also the wind, which gave succour to his on side blows and so reduced the riskiness of Pant’s air-borne shots.

Nine times Pant advanced down the track to Leach; five times those deliveries ended up deposited between mid-wicket and long-on. All told Leach’s 21 deliveries to Pant haemorrhaged 48 runs, the sort of thrashing that may have made Leach grateful that he has never played a professional Twenty20 match. Leach, in truth, had done little wrong, continuously locating the coveted rough outside Pant’s off-stump and then terminating this brilliant innings on 91 with a fine catch at deep cover.

By that point, Pant had already authored a passage of play that - regardless of what happens in the rest of this Test - will reverberate for the rest of the series. Leach was entrusted with more overs than any other England bowler in Sri Lanka; if he cannot be in India, that will force Joe Root to recalibrate his plans. Pant’s innings may also help save India this Test match: not just through the runs he made, but also because of the alacrity with which he made them, which may well encourage England to declare later during their second innings.

With shot-making as effervescent as Pant’s, the inclination is always to laud his batsmanship as a triumph of raw, uninhibited talent. Pant certainly is that, but he is also a smart cricketer. Just as Pant attacked Lyon in Australia but was more restrained against the rest of the attack, here the assault on Leach allowed for low-risk accumulation against the other bowlers, against whom he took 67 balls over his 43 runs.

To watch Chesteshwar Pujara and Pant together at the crease embodies how Test cricket is a game that takes all sorts. And yet for all the contrasts between the two - the old-school anchor and the new-age aggressor, the player unwanted by the IPL and the IPL superstar - it is the similarities that have shone brightest through their century stands at Sydney and Chennai this year. From Pujara being chastised for scoring too slowly to Pant being attacked for scoring too quickly, both have the courage to ignore the need to please and retain complete faith in their own method. They are united in one singular aim: to play in the way that gives them the best chance of scoring runs.