The rise of WR Velus Jones Jr., and what he can bring to the NFL

There are some prospects who rise their stock throughout the draft process; Velus Jones Jr is one of those guys. After six seasons in college football, Jones was projected to be only a fourth or fifth round pick in this years’ NFL draft. It all began at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, then he backed it up at the NFL Combine. Now being mocked to go in the second or third round.

Jones played at University of Southern California for two years then transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2020. He only pulled in 22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns his first year. But once Josh Heupel was hired as the Head Coach, in 2021, and then brought in Kelsey Pope to be the wide receivers coach, Jones took off. He thrived in the no-huddle offense where he was primarily running routes out of the slot.

Last season, Jones caught 62 passes for over 800 yards, seven touchdowns and had three games where he had over 100+ receiving yards. He ended the season with 1,722 all-purpose yards, which was third in the SEC conference.

With Jones turning 25 years old at start of the 2022 NFL season, there are some concerns within the draft community on how much he could actually improve after getting to the next level. One thing that cannot be ignored is his breakout season once he got into the right system. We can make the argument that if he just landed in that scheme to begin with, he could have flourished; but he’s only just now getting started. With the right NFL team, Jones could turn out to be a diamond in the rough.

Let’s go to the film to see what he can add to an NFL roster.

Speed on the field.

There are some prospects who can run a 4.31 forty-yard dash at the NFL combine but play a lot slower in-game. Sometimes, that is because there are some speedsters who can only run fast when going in a straight line. Jones has the lateral speed that doesn’t make him lose a step when running routes.

In this clip below, Jones is going against an off-coverage defender with a safety over his left shoulder.

Jones fakes to the inside and gets open shortly after the sticks. He’s able to haul a back shoulder catch surrounded by three defenders. But what is great about this play is how he was untouched when making his way up field. Even with the defender lined up seven yards off the line of scrimmage, Jones can still make a move without losing a step in-stride after coming out of his release.

When Jones lines up with another receiver on his side of the field (2×2 and 3×1 formations), we should expect him to spread the field with his speed using concepts.

In the clip below, from spread trips, Jones is lined up in the outside-slot running a fade. With his teammate to his left running a stick route, Jones is one-on-one with a ton of space to the outside.

Jones is extremely patient when running his routes and this clip is a great example. He waits until the very last second to make his way to the outside. Not until the defender opens his hips and commits to the inside, does Jones make his break.

Any NFL quarterback would throw this ball as soon as they see the defensive back run a complete 360 degrees as his receiver is making his break.

Seperation from defenders.

Throughout the game, once Jones beat several defenders deep, the defensive-backs tend to take a couple steps back pre-snap. This gave Jones more room at the line of scrimmage to start getting the ball earlier in his routes.

Not only does early separation come in handy when stopping the clock during two-minute drills or on third-and-short situations; but Jones can use that space to gain yards after the catch from running slants and quick screens.

Jones has very high production after initial contact. Check out his YAC from the 2021 season:

Best Draft WRs after the catch pic.twitter.com/A46NWLmVR3 — No Flags Film (@NoFlagsFilm) March 30, 2022

Jones has very good lateral quickness that he was able to show throughout his college career. Returns, rushing and receiving has allowed Jones to rack up over 4,700 all-purpose yards. So, it’s fair to say that he has some experience with the ball in his hands.

If Jones can get on an NFL team who already has a dominant ‘X’ receiver, he can be a very productive complementary piece from the slot and on special teams.

Whether its running by defenders to get deep, or it’s getting YAC from the shorter routes, Jones will find a way to use his speed in the open field.

