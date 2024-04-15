The rise in women’s sports and sports bars
Ahead of the WNBA draft, "GMA" visits A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis, a sports bar dedicated to celebrating and uplifting female athletes.
Ahead of the WNBA draft, "GMA" visits A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis, a sports bar dedicated to celebrating and uplifting female athletes.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
María Sánchez signed what was briefly the largest deal in NWSL history this past offseason.
Augusta National is famous for its final-round pressure, and no one handles it better than Scottie Scheffler.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
UFC 300 was billed as the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. It delivered, and then some.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.