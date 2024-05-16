Rise upset Vibe, are now 1 win away from $1M

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Arguably the biggest upset in the young life of the Pro Volleyball Federation took place Wednesday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Grand Rapids Rise went into the inaugural PVF playoffs as the fourth seed and needed to beat the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe to get to the championship match. And in a five-set thriller, the Rise rose to the occasion.

Grand Rapids won the first and third sets 25-20 but dropped the second and fourth sets to move into a final fifth frame. The Rise committed an attack error on the set point of the fourth set that pushed the match further.

No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Rise will remember this first season forever

However, the Vibe were no match for the Rise as they dominated that fifth set 15-8 thanks to three serving errors and two attack errors by Atlanta. Outside hitter Claire Chaussee, who was celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, tallied the final kill to secure the win.

“I think it tops all of the other birthdays I’ve ever had. My wish came true,” Chaussee said.

The Rise became the first team to punch their ticket to the championship with a chance to take home the $1 million grand prize. They are also the only team to have a winning record this season against Atlanta.

“That was a tremendous match. Two great teams that had to battle it out in order to advance and I thought our team did a great job with composure. There were times when we got out of that, but we came right back into it and it just really paid off and we stuck together,” head coach Cathy George said.

Chaussee led the way for the Rise with 22 kills alongside her fellow All-League first-teamer Emiliya Dimitrova who had 19. Ashley Evans accounted for 54 assists and 16 digs in the semifinal.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. We didn’t expect to walk out of here 3-0. We have a mindset of being where our feet are, to get one point at a time and have a memory of a goldfish and I think we really did that,” Evans said.

The Rise will now face off against the Omaha Supernovas this Saturday in the championship match. That game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

