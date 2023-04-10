The Rise of the Underdogs: Unexpected NFL Teams Making a Splash

The NFL is a league where anything can happen on any given Sunday. The underdogs always have a chance to upset the favorites, and we’ve seen some unexpected teams rise to prominence in recent years.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the rise of the underdogs in the NFL, exploring some unexpected teams that have made a splash in recent seasons.

Buffalo Bills: From Laughing Stock to Contender

The Buffalo Bills were the definition of mediocrity for nearly two decades. From 2000 to 2017, the Bills made the playoffs just once and finished with a winning record only three times. However, things started to change in 2017 when they hired Sean McDermott as head coach.

Under McDermott’s leadership, the Bills’ defense improved dramatically, and they made the playoffs in 2017, ending a 17-year drought. They returned to the playoffs in 2019, and in 2020 they won their first division title since 1995. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have become a legitimate Super Bowl contender and a team to watch in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins: The Surprise of the 2020 Season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t expected to do much in the 2020 season, but they surprised everyone with their play on the field. Led by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a stifling defense, the Dolphins won 10 games and narrowly missed the playoffs.

The Dolphins’ defense, which ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed, was a major reason for their success. They were led by cornerback Xavien Howard, who tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions. If Tagovailoa can take a step forward in his development in 2021, the Dolphins could be a team to watch in the AFC.

Cleveland Browns: Turning Things Around

The Cleveland Browns had been a laughingstock for years, but things started to change in 2018 when they drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. Mayfield helped lead the Browns to their first winning season since 2007 in 2020, as they finished with an 11-5 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The Browns’ success was built on a strong running game and a solid defense. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 1,900 yards and 18 touchdowns, while the defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed. If Mayfield can continue to improve, the Browns could be a team to watch in the AFC North.

The Los Angeles Rams: Super Bowl Contenders Once Again

The Los Angeles Rams are a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Led by head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford, they clinched their much-awaited Super Bowl victory. However, with the start of a new season, they have to prove their mettle once again.

During the offseason, the Rams made some strategic moves, bringing in top-notch veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson. Although Odell Beckham Jr. began the regular season as a free agent after suffering an ACL injury in the Super Bowl, there’s a possibility that he might join the Rams in the future.

The question on everyone’s mind is what are Los Angeles Rams upcoming odds? Can McVay and his team repeat their success? Last season, Cooper Kupp made headlines with his record-setting performances, and the Rams’ offense appeared almost unbeatable towards the end of the season, despite lacking a strong running game.

With challenging opponents like the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in the fiercely competitive NFC West, the Rams will have to work hard to defend their title. However, given the lack of top-tier teams in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are undoubtedly one of the top contenders.

The Arizona Cardinals: Building Around Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the most exciting teams in the league since drafting quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019. Murray’s dual-threat abilities have made him one of the most dangerous players in the league, and the Cardinals’ offense has taken off under his leadership.

The Cardinals made a big move in the offseason, signing star wide receiver AJ Green to pair with perennial Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. If Green can return to his previous form, the Cardinals could have one of the best receiving duos in the league. The defense is still a work in progress, but if they can improve, the Cardinals have the potential to be a playoff team in 2021.

Conclusion

The NFL is full of surprises every season, with unexpected teams making a splash and shaking up the league. From the Buffalo Bills ending their playoff drought to the Los Angeles Rams upcoming odds, these underdog stories are what makes the NFL so exciting.

As we look ahead to the upcoming season, it will be fascinating to see which unexpected teams will rise and make their mark on the league.

