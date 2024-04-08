The Rise ranks No. 4 with 10 games left

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is rising through the Pro Volleyball Federation playoff rankings.

The Rise is in place for the last playoff spot when the PVF regular season ends on May 12. At 6-8, they sit at No. 4 in the league’s rankings. However, there are 10 games left. The final month of matches will either extend or shorten their season, depending on whether they climb or fall in the standings.

“I think the third and fourth spots of the playoffs, right now, are up for grabs for anyone,” setter Ashley Evans said. “It’s exciting. It’s thrilling, but it’s also the reality that we have a lot of work to do.”

The Rise has lost its past three games and sits just ahead of the San Diego Mojo.

“We’re beating ourselves a little more than teams are beating us,” Evans said. “If we can clean up some things in our control, then I’m confident that we’re going to be in that championship weekend.”

Head coach Cathy George shares that confidence.

“Let’s not just hang on,” George said. “Let’s go ahead and put ourselves into position by being on the attack, going ahead and being aggressive, and earning out that spot.”

Players like Alyssa Jensen are working on their defense to make sure they can hold off opponents down the stretch.

“Staying strong to the finish is really important,” she said. “Going into every game with the mindset that we’re going to win and get it done.”

Jensen, a Holland native and Michigan State grad, is one of eight first or second-year professionals on the team. The handful of multi-year pros have been getting the youngsters up to playoff speed.

“It’s really important that the players who have been playing pro for a long time give that type of experience to the young ones,” George said. “Getting them to understand how to take care of your bodies, what you can do to recover, how you can be your best in the game. What can you control and what can’t you control? And maybe taking that standard and putting it a little bit higher.”

The Rise play No. 3 Orlando Valkyries on Thursday before hosting the Vegas Thrill on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.