Rise prepares to face Omaha in PVF Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Rise was the first team to join the Pro Volleyball Federation. Now, it could be the first team to win the PVF Championship.

The Rise will take on the Omaha Supernovas Saturday in the championship match.

The two have faced off four times this season, which makes preparing more difficult.

Head coach Cathy George says every match involves switching things up to throw their opponents off. Just like the Rise plans to attack Omaha’s weaknesses Saturday, the Supernovas plan to do the same — but George and the team are ready for the challenge.

“I want them to fight, I want them to stay together and I want them to enjoy that moment, because it’s something else. You know, when you play like that and you play to win and you get after it, everything falls into place,” George said. “And you know what? Both teams are really great, so we’re going to do our very best.”

George recruited middle blocker Alyssa Jensen to the Rise; George was head coach at Michigan State when Jensen was there. Jensen said having an established relationship before George has made the experience much more comfortable. She had a baby not too long ago, and coming back to a demanding career in professional sports is hard. George helped her get back up to speed, didn’t rush her and made sure she knew she could be a mom and a pro athlete.

There’s a lot more than a trophy on the line Saturday — the winning team gets a $1 million grand prize. It all goes down at 4:30 p.m. ET.

