The rise and fall of Ford's great saloon cars
- 1/34
The Ford saloon is an endangered species.Ford Motor Company
- 2/34
Model T (1908)Ford
- 3/34
Model A (1928)Ford
- 4/34
V8 (1932)Ford
- 5/34
Taunus (1939)Ford
- 6/34
1949 modelsFord
- 7/34
The British connection (1940s)Ford
- 8/34
Falcon (1960)Ford
- 9/34
Falcon (1960, Australia)Ford
- 10/34
Cortina (1962)Ford
- 11/34
Mustang (1964)Ford
- 12/34
Escort (first generation for Europe, 1967)Ford
- 13/34
Pinto (1971)Ford
- 14/34
Granada (1972)Ford
- 15/34
LTD (third generation, 1979)Ford
- 16/34
Sierra (1982)Ford
- 17/34
Scorpio (1985)Ford
- 18/34
The German connection (1985)Ford
- 19/34
Taurus (1986)Ford
- 20/34
Ending the decade on a high note (1980s)Ford
- 21/34
Taurus SHO (1989)Ford
- 22/34
Escort (second generation for America, 1991)Ford
- 23/34
Mondeo (1992)Ford
- 24/34
Crown Victoria (1992)Ford
- 25/34
Contour SVT (1998)Ford
- 26/34
Focus (first generation, 1999)Ford
- 27/34
Five Hundred (2005)Ford
- 28/34
Focus (second generation, 2008)Ford
- 29/34
Taurus (2010)Ford
- 30/34
Fusion (second generation, 2013)Ford
- 31/34
The end of the Falcon (2016)Ford
- 32/34
The end of the Mondeo (2022)Ford
- 33/34
The end?Federico Ertl
- 34/34
The Mondeo Mk5Ford
The rise and fall of Ford's great saloon cars The story of Ford's great saloon cars - and how they're now fast vanishing