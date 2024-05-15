Rise’s Dimitrova, Chaussee earn top Pro Volleyball Federation honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of their playoff matchup, two members of the Grand Rapids Rise were honored for their performances all season.

Emiliya Dimitrova and Claire Chaussee were selected to the PVF All-League First Team. On top of that, Dimitrova was also named the league’s Opposite Hitter of the Year.

No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Rise will remember this first season forever

The 17-year vet from Bulgaria was a force this season for the Rise: She accounted for 371 kills, 252 digs, 30 blocks, 18 assists and 12 aces. She announced earlier this week that this would be her final professional season.

Chaussee was equally dominant this year, recording 395 kills, 1,113 attack attempts and 257 digs in the 96 sets she played this season.

The full list of award winners in the PVF can be found here. The coach of the year and the league’s MVP will be announced Thursday.

The Rise play their first playoff game against the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska. The winner will head to the championship match and will have a chance at the $1 million prize.

