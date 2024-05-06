Rise beat Mojo, secure playoff berth for chance at $1 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Rise is one step closer to becoming the first Pro Volleyball Federation champions.

After a sweep of the San Diego Mojo on Sunday at Van Andel Arena, the Rise clinched the third playoff berth in the league. The team will now have to wait and see how the final standings look to see who they will match up against in the first round of the postseason.

This was the first match that Grand Rapids was able to defeat San Diego this season and they did it in convincing fashion winning all three sets 25-23, 25-18 and 25-16.

Grand Rapids never gave up an ace on Sunday, the first time they’ve done that all season and all seven starters for the Rise played the entire match. Emiliya Dimitrova led the way for the Rise with 13 kills, nine digs and two assists and blocks.

As of Monday, the Rise sits in third place behind the Atlanta Vibe and the Omaha Supernovas who are number one and two in the league respectively. There is a chance the Rise will either finish as the third seed and take on the Supernovas or they could drop to the fourth seed and have to face the Vibe.

The Rise will have one more regular season game on May 12 at Van Andel Arena against the Supernovas ahead of the playoffs.

The playoffs get started on May 15 in Omaha and extend through the weekend with the championship game taking place on May 18. The winners of the championship will take home a player bonus of $1 million.

