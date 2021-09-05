Riquna Williams with an And One vs. Chicago Sky

Pac-12 Network

Washington State senior running back Max Borghi shows off his speed as he turns on the jets for a career-best 64-yard touchdown run on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Pullman against Utah State.