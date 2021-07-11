Riquna Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/11/2021
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/11/2021
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
The Pittsburgh Pirates take Henry Davis as the top selection in the 2021 MLB draft, the second time in three years a catcher has gone No. 1 overall.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
Jose Altuve hit the comeback dagger, three-run homer as the Yankees collapsed in the bottom of the ninth to fall 8-7 to the Astros
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Caperton Humphrey says a feud with teammates escalated to the point they stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety. But after he told KU, a confidential settlement was reached.
Football's coming home? England aims for its first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup when it faces Italy in the 2020 Euro final.
2021 MLB draft live updates on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network. Rounds 2-20 are July 12-13 on MLB Network only.
The Yankees blew a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and ultimately fell 8-7 to the Astros, a loss that Aaron Boone called "painful," but one they have to move on from.
1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS
With his sixth Wimbledon and 20th Grand Slam title, Djokovic's achievements and head-to-head record with his rivals puts him at top of the heap.
After a Sunday 64 Lee earned his second European Tour win in a three-way playoff.
The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcgregor-breaks-leg-latest-ufc-loss-dustin-poirier-2021-07-11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back. McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently. A boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 saw his focus shift away from the octagon, and despite losing the American he still netted around $140 million, he told Reuters in an interview later that year.
Greg Hardy thinks his inexperience shined through in his UFC 264 loss to Tai Tuivasa.
Thousands of fans left Minute Maid Park with replica No. 27 Jose Altuve jerseys from a giveaway on Sunday. The Houston Astros star didn't make it off the field with his. Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka miss in the shootout.