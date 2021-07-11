Riquna Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Reuters

The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcgregor-breaks-leg-latest-ufc-loss-dustin-poirier-2021-07-11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back. McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently. A boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 saw his focus shift away from the octagon, and despite losing the American he still netted around $140 million, he told Reuters in an interview later that year.